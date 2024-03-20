MXGP Set for First Outing in Europe with Round in Spain This Weekend

Argentina saw total domination for Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing as Lucas Coenen won the RAM Qualifying Race on Saturday, then his teammate Kay De Wolf completed stunning charges in each of Sunday’s races to finish as the overall Grand Prix winner and the new MX2 World Championship leader.

MX2 saw the younger stars of the sport absolutely lay it on the line in a sequence of thrilling races, and the Spanish round should be no different as the hard-pack specialists look to take advantage before the season heads to the sands of Sardegna for round three. Neither of the men in white shone here in 2023, so the chasing pack is full of hope!

Red Bull GasGas Factory Racing’s Simon Laengenfelder would have been frustrated to not win the overall in Patagonia, as the German won the first race of a Grand Prix for the last five rounds in 2023, and did so again in South America! As with the last four rounds of last year, however, he could not convert that into a GP win, and lies just six points shy of De Wolf in the Championship. He should be full of confidence heading to intu Xanadu-Arroyomolinos though, as he won both of Sunday’s races with authority last year. With the feel-good buzz sure to surround his team due to Prado’s presence, Simon will once more look for perfection on the Iberian Peninsula!

Third in the table with a steady 40-point haul in Argentina was Thibault Benistant for Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2, and the Frenchman just missed the podium here last year so he will be looking to get up there! He was denied in 2023 by eventual World Champion Andrea Adamo, who lies 5th in the standings for Red Bull KTM Factory Racing.

The revelation of Argentina was doubtlessly the pace of Mikkel Haarup for the brand new Monster Energy Triumph Racing team, as a fine 2nd in race two on Sunday put the new British machine onto the podium in its very first Grand Prix! Both the Dane and his 10th-placed teammate Camden McLellan have been training in Spain throughout the winter, so they will feel at home this weekend!

The Spanish brand that is Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing will look for more from its rookie sensation Marc-Antoine Rossi, who nearly won his first full Grand Prix race before a small crash, and a poor second moto left him 6th in the Championship. He too, likes the Spanish terrain! Local riders to look out for this weekend include the WZ Racing Team’s Oriol Oliver, and Fantic Factory Racing MX2 pilot David Braceras.

The series will also welcome back one of its stars from 2023, as Liam Everts hopes to have recovered enough from his injured thumb to join the fray for Red Bull KTM Factory Racing.

2024 MX2 Championship Standings