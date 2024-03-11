Today, the American Motorcyclist Association (AMA) post-race penalty report went public, and not only is Haiden Deegan’s two-position penalty listed for cutting the track, but he is also noted with a code of conduct violation in the heat race. Racer X has learned the fine is a $1,000 for his unsportsmanlike conduct both during the heat race and afterwards when he approached the Kawasaki team truck.

In the first turn of the heat, the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing rider had a collision with Seth Hammaker that sent Hammaker down hard and his #43 Kawasaki into the back half of Deegan’s Yamaha. Deegan stayed up but could not proceed with his competitor’s bike jammed into his rear wheel, so he had to jump off and untangle the two machines. Hammaker got up and made his way over to the tangled bikes to receive finger pointing and repeated yelling from Deegan. Once the two bikes were untangled, Deegan pushed Hammaker’s Kawasaki to the ground then remounted his own bike and took off. Hammaker got going again seconds later, but the damage was done for both riders, as they would have to go to the LCQ, both finishing outside the top 15 and well outside of a transfer spot.

After the heat race, a TV broadcast camera picked up Deegan, helmet still on, walking towards the Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki team semi yelling and again pointing fingers at Hammaker. Several team members of the Kawasaki team (and Hammaker's mother!) diffused the situation and told Deegan to leave their pit area before it escalated to anything past yelling.