Watch: Birmingham Supercross Video Highlights & Results
Video highlights from the ninth round of the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. The Birmingham Supercross was the fourth round of the 250SX West Region Championship and also the ninth round of the 31-round SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX).
Tom Vialle (KTM) claimed his second consecutive 250SX main event win and also took over the 250SX East Region Championship points standings after Max Anstie’s Honda CRF250R expired early in the main event. Kawasaki teammates Cameron McAdoo and Seth Hammaker finished second and third, respectively.
Read: Haiden Deegan, Adam Cianciarulo Penalized at Birmingham Supercross
In the premier class, Jett Lawrence (Honda) claimed his fourth main event win of the season as Cooper Webb (Yamaha) and Ken Roczen (Suzuki) rounded out the overall podium.
Check out the post-race videos highlights as well as the post-race SMX Insider show, post-race press conference, and results from the Birmingham Supercross.
Birmingham Supercross
Video Highlights/Recaps/Analysis
250SX Class Highlights
450SX Class Highlights
Extended Video Highlights—Both Classes
Monster Energy Supercross: Press Conference Round 9 – Birmingham
Overall Results
Birmingham - 250SX EastMarch 9, 2024
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Tom Vialle
|16:03.573
|17 Laps
|53.076
|Avignon, CA
|KTM 250 SX-F
|2
|Cameron McAdoo
|16:06.304
|+2.731
|53.461
|Sioux City, IA
|Kawasaki KX250
|3
|Seth Hammaker
|16:07.379
|+3.806
|53.628
|Bainbridge, PA
|Kawasaki KX250
|4
|Pierce Brown
|16:14.664
|+11.091
|53.746
|Sandy, UT
|GasGas MC 250F
|5
|Jeremy Martin
|16:22.912
|+19.339
|53.943
|Millville, MN
|Yamaha YZ250F
Birmingham - 450SXMarch 9, 2024
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|21:10.878
|23 Laps
|52.139
|Landsborough, Australia
|Honda CRF450R
|2
|Cooper Webb
|21:13.323
|+2.445
|52.149
|Newport, NC
|Yamaha YZ450F
|3
|Ken Roczen
|21:25.352
|+14.474
|52.175
|Mattstedt, Germany
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|4
|Chase Sexton
|21:29.031
|+18.153
|52.368
|La Moille, IL
|KTM 450 SX-F
|5
|Justin Cooper
|21:31.466
|+20.588
|52.573
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|Yamaha YZ450F
Championship Standings
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Tom Vialle
|Avignon, CA
|74
|2
|Cameron McAdoo
|Sioux City, IA
|73
|3
|Pierce Brown
|Sandy, UT
|69
|4
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|62
|5
|Coty Schock
|Dover, DE
|62
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|185
|2
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|172
|3
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|165
|4
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|159
|5
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|153