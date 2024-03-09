Haiden Deegan, Adam Cianciarulo Penalized at Birmingham Supercross
Once the results were posted from the ninth round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross, we saw two penalties of note—one in each class. In the 250SX Class, Haiden Deegan (250SX) penalized two positions for an off-track advantage, and Adam Cianciarulo (450SX) was penalized five championship points for jumping on a red cross flag.
Deegan was one of three riders who went off track in the second turn of the main event when a few riders got slowed up off the big double after the turn. Daxton Bennick, Hardy Munoz, and Deegan all went off course through the starting straight that had become a crowded area with flaggers, Alpinestars medical crew members, media personnel, and more and around the big double. Deegan was the third of the three riders to do so, and on the broadcast you cannot see what Bennick does, but you can see Munoz look before he reenters the track, whereas Deegan does not. While neither Bennick nor Munoz received a penalty for their actions, the #38 received a two-position penalty.
"There has been a penalty, we reviewed all riders that went off the race track at the start of the 250 main event, and we determined that Haiden Deegan did gain an advantage while off that race track, and he received a two-position penalty," said AMA Director of Racing Mike Pelletier in the SMX Insider post-race show.
In the final turn of the race, Deegan punted Coty Schock off the track and over the berm, taking seventh at the checkered flag as Schock remounted to finish ninth. Official 250SX results and 250SX East Region championship standings are below.
Watch the Deegan incident starting at the 1:00 mark of the highlights below, then the move on Schock around the 2:30 mark.
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Tom Vialle
|16:03.573
|17 Laps
|53.076
|Avignon, CA
|KTM 250 SX-F
|2
|Cameron McAdoo
|16:06.304
|+2.731
|53.461
|Sioux City, IA
|Kawasaki KX250
|3
|Seth Hammaker
|16:07.379
|+3.806
|53.628
|Bainbridge, PA
|Kawasaki KX250
|4
|Pierce Brown
|16:14.664
|+11.091
|53.746
|Sandy, UT
|GasGas MC 250F
|5
|Jeremy Martin
|16:22.912
|+19.339
|53.943
|Millville, MN
|Yamaha YZ250F
|6
|Jalek Swoll
|16:23.677
|+20.104
|53.723
|Belleview, FL
|Triumph TF 250-X
|7
|Daxton Bennick
|16:32.620
|+29.047
|54.899
|Morganton, NC
|Yamaha YZ250F
|8
|Coty Schock
|16:43.175
|+39.602
|54.327
|Dover, DE
|Yamaha YZ250F
|9
|Haiden Deegan
|16:28.643
|+39.602
|54.516
|Temecula, CA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|10
|Chance Hymas
|16:47.628
|+44.055
|54.124
|Pocatello, ID
|Honda CRF250R
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Tom Vialle
|Avignon, CA
|74
|2
|Cameron McAdoo
|Sioux City, IA
|73
|3
|Pierce Brown
|Sandy, UT
|69
|4
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|62
|5
|Coty Schock
|Dover, DE
|62
In the 450SX main event, Aaron Tanti went down hard on the big double, which brought out the red cross flag. This flag, also called the “wheels on the ground flag” requires riders to roll all jumps in the section where these flags are waived at. Once riders are past the red cross flags they can remain racing at full speed. Adam Cianciarulo must have jumped while the flags were shown, as he was penalized five championship points for jumping while the red cross flag was waving. Cianciarulo finished the race 12th, and he keeps that 12th place finish, but he only scored five points on the night instead of 12 and he only has 48 total points on the season instead of 53. This penalty of points compared to finishing positions follows along with the AMA Supercross rulebook in a rule change that was implemented a handful of years ago. Official 450SX results and championship standings are below.
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|21:10.878
|23 Laps
|52.139
|Landsborough, Australia
|Honda CRF450R
|2
|Cooper Webb
|21:13.323
|+2.445
|52.149
|Newport, NC
|Yamaha YZ450F
|3
|Ken Roczen
|21:25.352
|+14.474
|52.175
|Mattstedt, Germany
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|4
|Chase Sexton
|21:29.031
|+18.153
|52.368
|La Moille, IL
|KTM 450 SX-F
|5
|Justin Cooper
|21:31.466
|+20.588
|52.573
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|Yamaha YZ450F
|6
|Jason Anderson
|21:36.703
|+25.825
|53.179
|Edgewood, NM
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|7
|Eli Tomac
|21:39.123
|+28.245
|52.163
|Cortez, CO
|Yamaha YZ450F
|8
|Aaron Plessinger
|21:41.615
|+30.737
|52.201
|Hamilton, OH
|KTM 450 SX-F
|9
|Justin Barcia
|21:43.759
|+32.881
|52.386
|Monroe, NY
|GasGas MC 450F
|10
|Malcolm Stewart
|21:54.186
|+43.308
|53.084
|Haines City, FL
|Husqvarna FC 450
|11
|Shane McElrath
|22:07.927
|+57.049
|53.888
|Canton, NC
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|12
|Adam Cianciarulo
|21:17.458
|22 Laps
|54.260
|Port Orange, FL
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|185
|2
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|172
|3
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|165
|4
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|159
|5
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|153
|6
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|147
|7
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|146
|8
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|108
|9
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon, FL
|107
|10
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|95
|11
|Malcolm Stewart
|Haines City, FL
|91
|12
|
Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|87
|13
|Shane McElrath
|Canton, NC
|75
|14
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Port Orange, FL
|48
|15
|
Dean Wilson
|Scotland, United Kingdom
|46