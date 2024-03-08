Racerhead #10

Pro Perspective (Jason Thomas)

The halfway mark of the series has arrived (or past) and it could be a wet end to the season. With more inclement weather in the forecast for Birmingham, this has certainly been one of the wettest seasons in recent history. Further, we still have Seattle, Foxborough, Nashville, Philadelphia, Denver, and Salt Lake City's outdoor venues to contend with. Spring weather is anything but predictable and if you are a news watcher, you've certainly seen the craziness thus far in 2024. So, what does this all mean as far as the results column is concerned?

The only real vulnerability in Jett Lawrence's game to date has been the two mud races. Not that he can't ride mud well, but his poor starts, and subsequent mistakes have left big points on the table. If we get more mud between now and May, does that trend continue? If so, this championship could burst wide open after a Daytona round that left us in awe of the 18. That might very well be the field's best shot at reeling the points leader in, too. Can they hope to beat him straight up in neutral conditions? I think that's a tall order from what we have seen. The variance that these outdoor venues could bring shouldn't be downplayed. You've likely heard that mud is the great equalizer. In 2024, it might be the defining factor in this championship. If Jett conquers inclement conditions down the stretch, all bets are off. If he falters, the floodgates for alternatives will open. All eyes on the skies as we roll through March and April. In the story of this title, weather might be the spoiler.

Welcome to Daytona (DC)

We've been talking a lot about milestones for new motorcycle manufacturers, with both Beta and Triumph scoring their first AMA Supercross points this season. Last Saturday each lined up for the Daytona Supercross for the first time, with Benny Bloss at the controls of the Italy-made Beta 450 and Jalek Swoll aboard the Great Britain-made Triumph, after missing the last round in Arlington with an injury. Both had positive outings in debuting their respective brands at Daytona, with Bloss setting a new high-water mark on his Beta with a 10th place finish in 450SX main event. That was after Swoll held off 250SX East points leader Max Anstie at the finish line for seventh-place, on spot lower than his previous best finish of sixth at the Detroit SX. Both Bloss and Swoll remain the only riders so far to have scored points on these brands, as Bloss' Beta teammate Colt Nichols making his season debut this weekend after a shoulder injury sidelined him for the first half of the season, as is Swoll's teammate, rookie Evan Ferry, who qualified for the Detroit opener but then got caught up in that huge first-turn crash off the start, getting driven into the wall and ending up with a concussion.

For what it's worth, way back in 1973 Honda made its debut at Daytona (in what was an outdoor national and not a supercross race). Gary and Dewayne Jones showed up with their new Honda CR250M Elsinores, with mixed results. Dewayne finish fifth overall in the three-foot format while Gary, the defending 250 National Champion, failed to qualify after his clutch went out in qualifying. By the end of the year he was again the 250 National Champion, bouncing back nicely.

So, think about this: Had Swoll not been hurt at the second round and just had another consistent finish of sixth (his sixth and seventh in the other two rounds) he would right in the thick of this crazy 250 East Region. Right now, he has 31 points; 16 more would have had him at 47, just five down on the man he held off at the finish at Daytona, the points leader Anstie.

When the veteran Joey Savatgy joins Triumph this summer for the AMA Pro Motocross Championship, he could be formidable. And keep an eye on the results from Argentina this weekend as the FIM Motocross World Championship opens on Sunday, with the formidable Mikkel Haarup piloting the Monster Energy Triumph Racing TF 250-X in the MX2 class. As the media guys who tested the production bike last week at Gatorback will tell you, the bike is already good, and it hasn't even had a first birthday yet.