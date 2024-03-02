Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from Daytona International Speedway in Florida Beach, Florida. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from tonight’s program, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.
Morning Report
Good morning race fans! Welcome to Daytona International Speedway for the eighth round Daytona Supercross! Today’s racing kicks off Bike Week that has a full docket, and after a wild round in Texas last weekend and the craziness that this race at the speedway brings, we should begin the week with a bang.
Despite his crash that cost him the win last week, Jett Lawrence enters today still in the 450SX points lead. The #18 has a three-point advantage over Cooper Webb, a seven-point advantage over Aaron Plessinger, and eight-point advantage over Chase Sexton and a 13-point advantage over Eli Tomac as we have one of the closest championship battles in the top five in AMA Supercross history. Webb knows he was given a gift last weekend with Jettson’s crash, but he was there till the end and took advantage of the opportunity. That is what he does. Tomac, who was inside the top ten early until an unusual crash dropped him to 16th, came all the way back to second place, giving us our first glimpse of “Beast Mode” this year. He did not win, but it was a huge ride. Coming to the speedway here in Florida, I would not beat against ET3 as he has claimed seven of the last eight 450SX main event wins here (2016 through 2023, excluding 2018 when Justin Brayton won his maiden main event). In his six 450SX starts at this venue, Webb has finished on the podium all six times, finishing in second to Tomac four total times. With Jett Lawrence’s abilities on a high-speed course—knowing he went 22-0 in AMA Motocross last summer—we could be in for quite a battle between these three. But let’s not count out the rest of the field. Sexton, Plessinger, Ken Roczen, Jason Anderson, and more will look to stand in the center of the podium.
Returning to 450SX action this weekend is Adam Cianciarulo, who has been sidelined for a few rounds with a finger injury suffered at the opener.
- Supercross
DaytonaSupercross Futures
Live Now
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|135
|2
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|132
|3
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|128
|4
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|127
|5
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|122
In the 250SX East Region, Max Anstie’s 2-6 finishes have the #37 in the points lead entering today. Anstie is in the best form of his career, and he is hoping to leave today still in the points lead. Haiden Deegan is coming off of his first 250SX win last weekend and remember, this is where he earned his first 250SX podium last year. Expect the #38 to be strong here. Cameron McAdoo has taken a race win here so expect the #63 to be a strong contender as well. Pierce Brown earned his maiden 250SX podium here as well (in 2021), and Brown enters today P2 in points with 5-5 finishes. Throw in Seth Hammaker, Tom Vialle, Chance Hymas, Daxton Bennick, Coty Schock, and more, we should be set for another fun night of racing.
And returning to 250SX action this weekend is Jeremy Martin, who was sidelined for the Texas round, is back. You know the #6 will be excited to get back at it at a more outdoors style type of track.
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Max Anstie
|Newbury, England, United Kingdom
|38
|2
|Pierce Brown
|Sandy, UT
|34
|3
|Daxton Bennick
|Morganton, NC
|32
|4
|Coty Schock
|Dover, DE
|32
|5
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|31
We also have our second round of Supercross Futures today, with a ton of fast riders on the entry list. That should add another interesting race tonight.
Back to the normal race day schedule (250SX first followed by 450SX in qualifying all through the main events).
Round 8 of 450SX
Round 3 of 250SX East Region
The Track
This year's track is a little different from previous years, as this year the Dirt Wurx crew is in charge. The transitions appear to be slightly tighter and the dirt itself appears to be softer and the build was done in about two days as opposed to previous years taking about a handful of days or so. Expect the track to break down a good bit and to get super rough and rutted up. This will make the main events even more difficult, especially into the later laps.
Free Practice
250SX
In the first 250SX group A free practice, it was Seth Hammaker leading the field with a 1:28.503. Riders were trying different lines to see what they liked best. Max Anstie had a 1:26.688 that took over the top spot. Eventually, Pierce Brown topped the session with a 1:26.613. Remember, these times to not count for overall qualifying.
450SX
When the 450SX group A field took to the track, it was Justin Barcia and Dylan Ferrandis were leading the field off the starting straight. As they took the green flag, Eli Tomac jumped to the front of the field, leading the group both physically on track and on the live timing link. Jett Lawrence put in a blazing 1:23.988, which topped the session over Tomac’s best of 1:25.540 by 1.552 seconds!
Tomac is leading the field here in free practice at "DayTomac" International Speedway. 📹 #SupercrossLIVE #SX2024 #SuperMotocross #SMX2024 pic.twitter.com/7IqH6ipbOK— Mitch Kendra (@mitch_kendra) March 2, 2024
There were some dark clouds forming around 1 p.m. local time and within a few minutes there was a constant rain fall.
250SX Futures
In the second 250SX Futures session, Casey Cochran topped the board with a 1:31.429. Cochran, who has been a Ricky Carmichael Amateur Daytona Supercross (RCSX) competitor for the last handful of years both in the amateur racing and the vintage scene, told me afterwards this track was different from any of the previous times he was here. He said the dirt seemed a lot different and a lot softer. Alvin Hilan and Noah Smerdon collided after one of the sand sections and it looked like Smerdon was favoring his left wrist when he got up. Gavin Towers, Mark Fineis, Klark Robbins, and Landon Gibson (Rockstar Energy Husqvarna debut) rounded out the top five.
First Qualifying Sessions
250SX
The rain let up ahead of the first qualifying sessions of the day. Kyle Bitterman topped the 250SX Group C session, followed by Jack Rogers topping the 250SX group B session.
When the group A session took to the track, it was Pierce Brown and Tom Vialle on top of the board, but Daxton Bennick jumped to P1 with a 1:29.666. Cameron McAdoo
On the fourth lap, Haiden Deegan had a wild crash on the supercross triple on the first side of the track (after the left-hand start). Looked like he got kicked by a rut at the top of the face as his bike swung sideways and he ejected off the bike! He downsided the landing without his bike, landing on his tailbone and sliding down the jump. The session was red flagged for the #38 as he was crouched on all fours as the Alpinestars medical crew ran over to attend to him. A few moments later, he was able to get up under his own power and rode off on his Yamaha YZ5250F with his mechanic on the back, heading back to the pits.
TV pit reporter Steven “Lurch” Scott caught up to Deegan in the pits.
“Yeah, man, had to give the fans a show, they were standing right there,” he joked to Lurch. “No, that was gnarly. I was floating through the air. …Felt like I ripped by buttcheeks open, but I’m okay.”
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Kyle Bitterman
|11:09.587
|--
|1:37.420
|Lockport, NY
|Honda CRF250R
|2
|Anton Nordström Graaf
|11:21.820
|+1.310
|1:38.730
|Strömnäsbruk, Sweden
|Kawasaki KX250
|3
|James Harrington
|11:18.198
|+3.701
|1:41.121
|Plymouth, MA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|4
|Devin Harriman
|7:04.116
|+5.197
|1:42.617
|Longview, WA
|KTM 250 SX-F
|5
|Vincent Luhovey
|7:38.470
|+5.407
|1:42.827
|Greensburg, PA
|Honda CRF250R
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Jack Rogers
|10:50.789
|--
|1:34.390
|Brookeville, MD
|Kawasaki KX250
|2
|Dominique Thury
|9:49.967
|+2.636
|1:37.026
|Schneeberg, Germany
|Kawasaki KX250
|3
|Garrett Hoffman
|11:29.361
|+3.118
|1:37.508
|Clermont, FL
|Yamaha YZ250F
|4
|Preston Kilroy
|11:06.951
|+3.221
|1:37.611
|Afton, WY
|Yamaha YZ250F
|5
|Bryce Shelly
|10:13.553
|+4.234
|1:38.624
|Telford, PA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Daxton Bennick
|10:36.895
|--
|1:29.666
|Morganton, NC
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
|Cameron McAdoo
|10:33.719
|+0.112
|1:29.778
|Sioux City, IA
|Kawasaki KX250
|3
|Tom Vialle
|10:41.218
|+0.458
|1:30.124
|Avignon, CA
|KTM 250 SX-F
|4
|Pierce Brown
|10:14.200
|+0.801
|1:30.467
|Sandy, UT
|GasGas MC 250F
|5
|Seth Hammaker
|10:28.454
|+0.898
|1:30.564
|Bainbridge, PA
|Kawasaki KX250
450SX
The 450SX group A session took to the track, and it was Cooper Webb, Eli Tomac, and Ken Roczen going back and forth for the top spot on live timing. At the checkered flag, Webb topped the board with a 1:26.854. Chase Sexton was a close second with a 1:26.914 on his sixth and final lap. Tomac, Roczen, and Jett Lawrence rounded out the top five.
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Cooper Webb
|10:27.826
|--
|1:26.854
|Newport, NC
|Yamaha YZ450F
|2
|Chase Sexton
|11:39.983
|+0.060
|1:26.914
|La Moille, IL
|KTM 450 SX-F
|3
|Eli Tomac
|10:30.915
|+0.569
|1:27.423
|Cortez, CO
|Yamaha YZ450F
|4
|Ken Roczen
|10:40.048
|+0.635
|1:27.489
|Mattstedt, Germany
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|5
|Jett Lawrence
|10:17.938
|+1.152
|1:28.006
|Landsborough, Australia
|Honda CRF450R