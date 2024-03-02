Despite his crash that cost him the win last week, Jett Lawrence enters today still in the 450SX points lead. The #18 has a three-point advantage over Cooper Webb, a seven-point advantage over Aaron Plessinger, and eight-point advantage over Chase Sexton and a 13-point advantage over Eli Tomac as we have one of the closest championship battles in the top five in AMA Supercross history. Webb knows he was given a gift last weekend with Jettson’s crash, but he was there till the end and took advantage of the opportunity. That is what he does. Tomac, who was inside the top ten early until an unusual crash dropped him to 16th, came all the way back to second place, giving us our first glimpse of “Beast Mode” this year. He did not win, but it was a huge ride. Coming to the speedway here in Florida, I would not beat against ET3 as he has claimed seven of the last eight 450SX main event wins here (2016 through 2023, excluding 2018 when Justin Brayton won his maiden main event). In his six 450SX starts at this venue, Webb has finished on the podium all six times, finishing in second to Tomac four total times. With Jett Lawrence’s abilities on a high-speed course—knowing he went 22-0 in AMA Motocross last summer—we could be in for quite a battle between these three. But let’s not count out the rest of the field. Sexton, Plessinger, Ken Roczen, Jason Anderson, and more will look to stand in the center of the podium.

Returning to 450SX action this weekend is Adam Cianciarulo, who has been sidelined for a few rounds with a finger injury suffered at the opener.

