Injury Report: Daytona

Injury Report Daytona

February 29, 2024 1:20pm
by:

The gate will drop on the Daytona Supercross this weekend. Check out our Injury Report below for a look at who’ll miss the action due to injury.

450SX

Adam Cianciarulo – Hand | In

Cianciarulo will return to racing in Daytona after missing multiple races due to a broken bone in his hand, sustained at A1.

Christian Craig – Elbow | Out

Craig is out due to a resurgent elbow problem stemming from a prior injury. It’s unclear how much time he’ll miss at this point.

Logan Karnow – Ankle | Out

Karnow is recovering after sustaining a serious ankle injury at the season opener.

Christian Craig will miss Daytona with an elbow injury.
Christian Craig will miss Daytona with an elbow injury. Align Media

Colt Nichols – Shoulder | Out

Nichols hasn’t raced yet this season due to a damaged rotator cuff. His team says he should be back for Birmingham (round nine).

Aaron Tanti – Shoulder | TBD

Tanti is back on the bike after cracking a bone in his shoulder. Whether or not he races in Daytona will be a game time decision. If he doesn’t race, he should be back for Birmingham.

250SX East Region

Casey Cochran – Banged Up | In

Cochran hasn’t raced since crashing before A2. Cochran, who isn’t eligible for his 250SX debut until he scores a few more SX Futures rounds, will return to SX Futures competition this weekend.

Guillem Farres – Femur | Out

Farres crashed while practicing earlier this week and broke his femur. He’s out for the season

Farres, middle, will miss the rest of the season with a broken femur.
Farres, middle, will miss the rest of the season with a broken femur. Align Media

Evan Ferry – Shoulder | Out

Ferry was set to race in Arlington but he crashed on media day on Friday and separated his shoulder. He’ll undergo a few weeks of rehab, at which point his injury will be reevaluated.

Austin Forkner – Spine, Scapula | Out

Forkner had a violent crash while leading deep into the 250SX East Region main event in Arlington. He confirmed yesterday that he broke his L3 and L4, scapula, injured his shoulder socket, and had bleeding/bruised lungs

Derek Leatherman | Out

Leatherman recently suffered a broken femur. He’s out for the season.

Enzo Lopes – Forearm | Out

Lopes was slated to return to racing in Arlington following a longer-than-anticipated recovery from arm pump surgery, but it was announced shortly before that he would miss the second 250SX east round. He’ll miss Daytona as well.

Jeremy Martin – Concussion | In

Martin will return to racing in Daytona after a scary crash in Detroit left him pretty banged up.

The #6 of Jeremy Martin will return to action in Daytona after missing Arlington.
The #6 of Jeremy Martin will return to action in Daytona after missing Arlington. Align Media

Cullin Park – Wrist | Out

Park is focusing on being ready for AMA Pro Motocross after dislocating his wrist in Detroit.

Jett Reynolds – Shoulder | Out

Reynolds was set to get back to racing in Arlington after sustaining an AC separation in his shoulder in Detroit, but crashed again before Arlington and reinjured his shoulder. He’s out for Daytona.

Stilez Robertson – Wrist | Out

Robertson is out of action for the time being as he recovers from a serious wrist injury.

Dilan Schwartz – Wrist | Out

Schwartz told us he’ll miss the first few 250SX East races after breaking his right radius and tearing two ligaments in his hand before the start of his season.

Jalek Swoll – Banged Up | In

Swoll had a nasty crash in Arlington when he got together with Max Anstie. He’ll line up in Daytona.

250SX West Region

The West region will resume on March 23 in Seattle, Washington.

Lux Turner – Hip, Pelvis

Turner is back on the bike after sustaining a pelvis injury and fracture to the left side of his hip at Anaheim 1. He’s expected to return to racing in Seattle.

Max Vohland – Hip

Vohland is recovering after sustaining a dislocated him during the week before San Diego

Dylan Walsh – Intestine

Walsh sustained a laceration to his small intestine at Anaheim 1. He hopes to return at some point during the second half of the season.

