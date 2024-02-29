The gate will drop on the Daytona Supercross this weekend. Check out our Injury Report below for a look at who’ll miss the action due to injury.
450SX
Adam Cianciarulo – Hand | In
Cianciarulo will return to racing in Daytona after missing multiple races due to a broken bone in his hand, sustained at A1.
Christian Craig – Elbow | Out
Craig is out due to a resurgent elbow problem stemming from a prior injury. It’s unclear how much time he’ll miss at this point.
Logan Karnow – Ankle | Out
Karnow is recovering after sustaining a serious ankle injury at the season opener.
Colt Nichols – Shoulder | Out
Nichols hasn’t raced yet this season due to a damaged rotator cuff. His team says he should be back for Birmingham (round nine).
Aaron Tanti – Shoulder | TBD
Tanti is back on the bike after cracking a bone in his shoulder. Whether or not he races in Daytona will be a game time decision. If he doesn’t race, he should be back for Birmingham.
250SX East Region
Casey Cochran – Banged Up | In
Cochran hasn’t raced since crashing before A2. Cochran, who isn’t eligible for his 250SX debut until he scores a few more SX Futures rounds, will return to SX Futures competition this weekend.
Guillem Farres – Femur | Out
Farres crashed while practicing earlier this week and broke his femur. He’s out for the season
Evan Ferry – Shoulder | Out
Ferry was set to race in Arlington but he crashed on media day on Friday and separated his shoulder. He’ll undergo a few weeks of rehab, at which point his injury will be reevaluated.
Austin Forkner – Spine, Scapula | Out
Forkner had a violent crash while leading deep into the 250SX East Region main event in Arlington. He confirmed yesterday that he broke his L3 and L4, scapula, injured his shoulder socket, and had bleeding/bruised lungs
Derek Leatherman | Out
Leatherman recently suffered a broken femur. He’s out for the season.
Enzo Lopes – Forearm | Out
Lopes was slated to return to racing in Arlington following a longer-than-anticipated recovery from arm pump surgery, but it was announced shortly before that he would miss the second 250SX east round. He’ll miss Daytona as well.
Jeremy Martin – Concussion | In
Martin will return to racing in Daytona after a scary crash in Detroit left him pretty banged up.
Cullin Park – Wrist | Out
Park is focusing on being ready for AMA Pro Motocross after dislocating his wrist in Detroit.
Jett Reynolds – Shoulder | Out
Reynolds was set to get back to racing in Arlington after sustaining an AC separation in his shoulder in Detroit, but crashed again before Arlington and reinjured his shoulder. He’s out for Daytona.
Stilez Robertson – Wrist | Out
Robertson is out of action for the time being as he recovers from a serious wrist injury.
Dilan Schwartz – Wrist | Out
Schwartz told us he’ll miss the first few 250SX East races after breaking his right radius and tearing two ligaments in his hand before the start of his season.
Jalek Swoll – Banged Up | In
Swoll had a nasty crash in Arlington when he got together with Max Anstie. He’ll line up in Daytona.
250SX West Region
The West region will resume on March 23 in Seattle, Washington.
Lux Turner – Hip, Pelvis
Turner is back on the bike after sustaining a pelvis injury and fracture to the left side of his hip at Anaheim 1. He’s expected to return to racing in Seattle.
Max Vohland – Hip
Vohland is recovering after sustaining a dislocated him during the week before San Diego
Dylan Walsh – Intestine
Walsh sustained a laceration to his small intestine at Anaheim 1. He hopes to return at some point during the second half of the season.