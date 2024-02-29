The gate will drop on the Daytona Supercross this weekend. Check out our Injury Report below for a look at who’ll miss the action due to injury.

450SX

Adam Cianciarulo – Hand | In

Cianciarulo will return to racing in Daytona after missing multiple races due to a broken bone in his hand, sustained at A1.

Christian Craig – Elbow | Out

Craig is out due to a resurgent elbow problem stemming from a prior injury. It’s unclear how much time he’ll miss at this point.

Logan Karnow – Ankle | Out

Karnow is recovering after sustaining a serious ankle injury at the season opener.