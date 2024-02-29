Results Archive
GNCC
Big Buck
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Grant Baylor
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Angus J Riordan
  2. Liam Draper
  3. Grant Davis
Full Results
Supercross
Arlington
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Cameron McAdoo
  3. Tom Vialle
Full Results
Live Now
Arenacross
Daytona Beach
News
Upcoming
GNCC
Wild Boar
Sat Mar 2
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Daytona
Sat Mar 2
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Entry List
250SX East Entry List
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Jalek Swoll
Full Entry List
Upcoming
GNCC
The General
Fri Mar 8
News
Upcoming
Arenacross
Daytona Beach 2
Fri Mar 8
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Birmingham
Sat Mar 9
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Entry List
250SX East Entry List
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Jalek Swoll
Full Entry List
Upcoming
MXGP of
Patagonia-Argentina
Sun Mar 10
News
Full Schedule

Video Vault: The Return of Rick Johnson at 1990 Gainesville

February 29, 2024 1:10pm

At 24 years old Rick Johnson was on top of the world in 1989, at this point The Bad Boy was already a five-time outdoor champion and the career leader in SX wins before a practice crash with a privateer cost him most of his outdoor season that year with many wondering if he would be able to race again at all. But Ricky did come back, and with a vengeance, returning to the very same track where he suffered the devastating injury the year prior, fighting his way through the field to battle it out with his teammate and defending champion Jeff Stanton.

