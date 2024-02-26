Roger De Coster Joined DMXS Radio to Talk 2024 Supercross, MXoN, and More

Text by DMXS Radio:

The first time Roger De Coster appeared on DMXS Radio, he was still the Sobe Suzuki Team Manager and had Travis Pastrana, Sebastian Tortelli, and Branden Jesseman in his stable. A lot has transpired since then, but one thing that never changes is that "The Man" always delivers a great, honest interview every single time. We cover a bunch of topics, including the SX season so far, his future with the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations team, and what still impresses this legend of our sport.

