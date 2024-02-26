Results Archive
GNCC
Big Buck
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Grant Baylor
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Angus J Riordan
  2. Liam Draper
  3. Grant Davis
Full Results
Supercross
Arlington
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Cameron McAdoo
  3. Tom Vialle
Full Results
Upcoming
Arenacross
Daytona Beach
Thu Feb 29
News
Upcoming
GNCC
Wild Boar
Sat Mar 2
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Daytona
Sat Mar 2
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Entry List
250SX East Entry List
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Jalek Swoll
Full Entry List
Upcoming
GNCC
The General
Fri Mar 8
News
Upcoming
Arenacross
Daytona Beach 2
Fri Mar 8
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Birmingham
Sat Mar 9
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Entry List
250SX East Entry List
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Jalek Swoll
Full Entry List
Upcoming
MXGP of
Patagonia-Argentina
Sun Mar 10
News
Full Schedule

Roger De Coster Joined DMXS Radio to Talk 2024 Supercross, MXoN, and More

February 26, 2024 3:10pm | by:
Text by DMXS Radio:

The first time Roger De Coster appeared on DMXS Radio, he was still the Sobe Suzuki Team Manager and had Travis Pastrana, Sebastian Tortelli, and Branden Jesseman in his stable. A lot has transpired since then, but one thing that never changes is that "The Man" always delivers a great, honest interview every single time. We cover a bunch of topics, including the SX season so far, his future with the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations team, and what still impresses this legend of our sport.

Check it out direct, or wherever you get your podcasts!

Direct link: https://www.dmxsradio.com/181-roger-decoster/

DMXS Radio thanks Dunlop, Racer X, MX Sports, Dubya Wheels, GoPro, OGIO, and Concept2 Rowers for their continued support.

DMXS Radio has been making Bad Billy proud since 2001!

www.dmxsradio.com

Read Now
