The following press release is from the Host Grindstone Kawasaki team:

Host Grindstone Kawasaki Signs Max Sanford for the Rest of the 2024 Monster Energy Supercross Season

After Dylan Walsh had an unfortunate accident at A1, the team decided to do a fill in with Max Sanford. After a successful past five rounds and Sanford making all main events, the team has decided to sign Max for the rest of the 2024 SX season. This makes the team a two-rider assault for Host Grindstone Kawasaki.

“Max has a work ethic that’s difficult to find these days in this sport. So seeing this type of character alone side Walsh was something I couldn’t turn away!” Says Cari Schehr Team owner and trainer of Host Grindstone.

Looking forward to what Seattle has in store!