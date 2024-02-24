Injured Shoulder Rules Evan Ferry Out of Arlington Supercross
The following press release is from Triumph Racing:
Supercross rookie Evan Ferry has frustratingly been ruled out of the Arlington Supercross – round two of the 250SX East series – following a fall during the event’s press day, yesterday.
During press day inside AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, Ferry fell, resulting in an injury to his right shoulder. Initially, Evan and the team were hopeful that he would be able to compete in the event, but following medical examinations, it became clear that he was unable to take part in today's proceedings.
Evan will seek further medical investigation and advice from his personal doctor on Monday to confirm what the prognosis will be.
Everyone at Triumph Racing wishes Evan all the very best for a speedy recovery and looks forward to seeing him back on track soon.
Bobby Hewitt – Triumph Racing Team Principal:
“Obviously, this is a huge disappointment for Evan and the whole Triumph Racing team. Evan had a really rough time of things at the opening round of the 250SX East series, getting taken out in the first corner of the main event, so we were really hoping that this weekend he’d be able to show what he’s capable of. Sadly, that’s not going to be the case, which is a huge shame for Evan. Everyone in the team wishes him all the best for a speedy recovery and we hope to have a more detailed update on the situation when he’s seen his doctor on Monday.”