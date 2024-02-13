Turborilla (Mad Skills Motocross) and LCQ Studios Unite to Develop New MX game for PC

The following is a press release from Turborilla and LCQ Studios. Turborilla, developer of the popular mobile game Mad Skills Motocross, is now partnering with LCQ Studios to create a new PC game. Yes, the new game will feature turns, so it will have a different style of play from the side-scrolling Mad Skills franchise.

Turborilla and LCQ Studios Unite to Develop Mad Skills Motocross: Chasing the Dream

The video game motocross fans have been waiting for

Umeå, Sweden (February 13, 2024) — Turborilla, a trailblazing developer in mobile

action sports gaming, has announced an exciting collaboration with Illinois-based LCQ Studios to elevate their PC video game Motocross: Chasing the Dream to new heights.

This strategic partnership aims to capitalize on Turborilla’s tremendous success in mobile gaming and expand their reach into the realm of PC gaming. The game will be rebranded as Mad Skills Motocross: Chasing the Dream.

"With the help of the community, our goal is to create an arcade motocross game with best-in-class physics that are true to the sport, are easy to learn and tough to master, and that provide a fun balance between arcade and realism,” said Joe Welch, the lead game designer at Turborilla.