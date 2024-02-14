Red Bull Day in the Dirt Down South, a fun-filled event held the weekend after the Daytona Supercross in Dade City, Florida, returns for another run in 2024. Racer X attended this event several times in the past, and it's a perfect cap to a week of Daytona bike week, which includes GNCC Racing, the Ricky Carmichael Amateur Supercross, the Daytona Vintage Supercross, and just generally great weather in Florida that time of year!

Red Bull Day in the Dirt Down South is a fun race with a mellowed-out motocross track and some fun loops through woods, sand, grass track and even up and down a paved road, usually including a radar gun! It's not quite moto, it's not quite off-road, it's somewhere in the middle and it's really fun.

For more info, check out this press release from Red Bull Day in the Dirt:

Dade City, FL, February 12, 2024 – Gear up for "The Fastest Party on Two Wheels”, Florida-style! Red Bull Day in the Dirt Down South, the adrenaline-packed dirt bike event, is set to return to Dade City Motocross from March 8 - 10, 2024.

Enthusiasts of all skill levels are invited to participate in this dirt-flying extravaganza, featuring Red Bull athletes Tyler Bereman and Carson Brown, along with exciting guest surprises.

Event Details

- Name: Red Bull Day in the Dirt Down South

- Date: March 8 - 10, 2024

- Location: Dade City Motocross in Dade City, FL

- Website: https://www.dayinthedirtdownsouth.com/