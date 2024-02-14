Red Bull Day in the Dirt Down South Charges Back to Dade City
Red Bull Day in the Dirt Down South, a fun-filled event held the weekend after the Daytona Supercross in Dade City, Florida, returns for another run in 2024. Racer X attended this event several times in the past, and it's a perfect cap to a week of Daytona bike week, which includes GNCC Racing, the Ricky Carmichael Amateur Supercross, the Daytona Vintage Supercross, and just generally great weather in Florida that time of year!
Red Bull Day in the Dirt Down South is a fun race with a mellowed-out motocross track and some fun loops through woods, sand, grass track and even up and down a paved road, usually including a radar gun! It's not quite moto, it's not quite off-road, it's somewhere in the middle and it's really fun.
For more info, check out this press release from Red Bull Day in the Dirt:
Dade City, FL, February 12, 2024 – Gear up for "The Fastest Party on Two Wheels”, Florida-style! Red Bull Day in the Dirt Down South, the adrenaline-packed dirt bike event, is set to return to Dade City Motocross from March 8 - 10, 2024.
Enthusiasts of all skill levels are invited to participate in this dirt-flying extravaganza, featuring Red Bull athletes Tyler Bereman and Carson Brown, along with exciting guest surprises.
Event Details
- Name: Red Bull Day in the Dirt Down South
- Date: March 8 - 10, 2024
- Location: Dade City Motocross in Dade City, FL
- Website: https://www.dayinthedirtdownsouth.com/
What can you expect at Red Bull Day in the Dirt?
- All Levels of Racing: Participants will showcase their skills in various categories of races, competing in thrilling dirt bike races with all levels of classes available from beginner to pro, on any size bike starting with 50cc classes to an odds & ends class, from all decades in time from vintage to modern. Bring a friend and compete in one of the team races throughout the weekend. Compete and finish in 5 select events to earn an Ironman award.
- Pro Rider Autograph Session: Tyler Bereman, Carson Brown, Ronnie Renner, Ryan Sipes, Marvin Musquin, and more will be on site to meet with fans and sign autographs throughout the weekend.
- New Track Design by Jason Baker: Renowned track builder Jason Baker is designing exhilarating new track features, promising a challenging and thrilling experience for participants.
- Upgraded Post-Racing Activities: Friday night barn party featuring a live band, ‘Project X’, and Supercross watch party Saturday night for all. Participate in Ronnie Renner’s “Pimp your Pit” competition for a prize.
- KTM Bike Demos: KTM will be hosting bike demo opportunities each day, allowing attendees to test ride the latest dirt bike models and experience the thrill of KTM performance.
- Vendor Expo: Explore the latest in dirt bike gear, accessories, and equipment from leading industry brands.
About Red Bull Day in the Dirt
Red Bull Day in the Dirt Down South is a premier amateur dirt bike event dedicated to celebrating the spirit and culture of off-road motorcycle riding. With a focus on inclusivity and adrenaline-pumping experiences, the event brings together riders of all levels to share their passion for motorcycles and racing.