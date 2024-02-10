Tight Squeeze

Last week there was a lot of talk regarding just how tight the points in the 450SX class were. Well, somehow, they got even tighter over the weekend, and championship leader, Chase Sexton, leads Jett Lawrence by a single point. Lawrence, in turn, has a single point advantage over Aaron Plessinger in third! Cooper Webb’s right in there too, just four points back of Plessinger. With the top four so closely jammed together in the points, it’s anyone’s guess who will leave Glendale with the red plate. -Aaron Hansel

The Bounce Back

Eli Tomac had an interesting night in Detroit. After being fast early in the 450SX main event and holding third for the first six laps, Tomac’s pace slowed considerably, and he started losing spots at an alarming rate. When it was all said and done, he’d slid all the way back to 10th, which isn’t something we often see from Tomac. Will he bounce back in Glendale, or will he deal with more confusing problems? -Hansel

Back on Top

After not finding much success in two rounds of mud and a Triple Crown format, Jett Lawrence regained the form he had at the season opener, leading every single lap, and finishing by a comfortable margin over Sexton. After his hiccups at the prior rounds, Detroit served as a stark reminder for the competition of just how dangerous Lawrence is, especially when he gets a holeshot. Who thinks he’ll go back-to-back in Glendale? -Hansel