We're back out west this week for the sixth round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross in Arizona.
Morning Report
We're back out west this week for the sixth round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross in Arizona. As usual, this floor plan inside State Farm Stadium has provided us one of the longest tracks of the year with two huge rhythm sections and lap times expected to be over a minute long which is very rare for football stadium races. Press day showed that both rhythm sections will be crucial as the many options through them as well as how they are build created some problems for some riders who got to ride the track yesterday. Take a look at the track map below.
Chase Sexton rolls into Glendale as the points leader again in the 450SX class after his second place finish in Detroit last week put him one point up on Detroit winner Jett Lawrence. A lot of the talk this week has been about Eli Tomac and the struggles that the two-time champion had in Detroit. Team manager Jeremy Coker spoke to our Jason Weigandt this week and explained that Tomac did not have a shock failure of any kind that led to his 10th place finish, but rather that his setup was off which led to arm pump. Glendale has been great to Tomac in the past and he may need a big ride tonight to get back into this title chase before we head east.
In the 250SX West Region class, they are coming off a weekend off for the first time this year after 250SX East kicked off in Detroit last week. Levi Kitchen grabbed the win in Anaheim 2 two weeks ago and is now tied in points with Jordon Smith as the title fight heats up into the second half of this championship.
Bikes will be on track soon here in Arizona and we'll be here to bring you updates as the day goes on. Review the schedule below for how the day lays out or check the broadcast schedule below that to tune into the race.
Free Practice
Free Practice kicked off with the 450C group as we will have the 450SX class going first again this week in the practice, qualifying, and heat races tonight. Josh Hill led the C group in the first session. Then Mitchell Harrison topped the B group with a 1:10.083. Joan Cros had a crash early in the B session that saw him limp off the track and eventually get carted off the track.
Next up was the A group, and the times were dropping down in a hurry. Justin Barcia was the first one to go under 1:10 as he was ahead of the field but the times were only going lower. Jett Lawrence laid in a 1:06.358 which was exactly one tenth faster than Dylan Ferrandis. Five riders were within the 1:06 range though.
|Position
|Rider
|Time
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|1:06.358
|2
|Dylan Ferrandis
|1:06.458
|3
|Jason Anderson
|1:06.773
|4
|Justin Cooper
|1:06.930
|5
|Aaron Plessinger
|1:06.976
As the 250A group hit the track, it was Carson Mumford who set the pace early on with a 1:08.697. Mitchell Oldenburg was able to go a little bit faster than him into the low 1:08’s but it looked like it was going to be Jo Shimoda with the top time as he put in a 1:07.964. Right as the checkered flag waved, Jordon Smith shot to the top of the board with a 1:07.952 and that would remain the top time the rest of the way.
TJ Albright would later top the B group with a 1:11.755 by just over a second ahead of Max Miller who laid in a 1:12.767. Guillaume St-Cyr then topped the C group after that with a 1:14.639.
|Position
|Rider
|Time
|1
|Jordon Smith
|1:07.952
|2
|Jo Shimoda
|1:07.964
|3
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|1:08.057
|4
|Carson Mumford
|1:08.209
|5
|RJ Hampshire
|1:08.345
First Qualifying Sessions
It was time to get qualifying underway just after 12:30pm local time as the 450C group headed out for their first official timed laps. Josh Hill, who has been dipping in and out of racing through the first six rounds, was fast once again in the C group laying down a 1:08.564. Marshal Weltin fresh off racing the opening round of 250SX East last week was right in behind him at a 1:08.756. The track crew had lightly watered between sessions and the grip was coming back into the track a bit.
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Josh Hill
|10:22.804
|--
|1:08.564
|Yoncalla, OR
|Yamaha YZ450F
|2
|Marshal Weltin
|10:48.359
|+0.192
|1:08.756
|Ubly, MI
|Yamaha YZ450F
|3
|
Kevin Moranz
|10:10.210
|+0.917
|1:09.481
|Topeka, KS
|KTM 450 SX-F
|4
|Justin Starling
|10:23.875
|+1.325
|1:09.889
|Deland, FL
|Honda CRF450R
|5
|Gared Steinke
|10:53.281
|+2.698
|1:11.262
|Woodland, CA
|Husqvarna TC 250
Jerry Robin stepped it up and went fastest in the B group as they hit the track next with a 1:07.430. Jeremy Hand ended up second fastest with a 1:08.033. Thanks to the water on the track, the ruts were starting to dig in lower and lower in the bowl berms.
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Jerry Robin
|11:28.093
|--
|1:07.430
|Hamel, MN
|Yamaha YZ450F
|2
|Jeremy Hand
|10:27.963
|+0.603
|1:08.033
|Mantua, OH
|Honda CRF450R
|3
|Mitchell Harrison
|11:00.336
|+0.833
|1:08.263
|Lansing, MI
|Kawasaki KX450
|4
|Justin Rodbell
|10:25.889
|+1.456
|1:08.886
|Prince Frederick, MD
|KTM 450 SX-F
|5
|Josh Cartwright
|11:18.939
|+1.515
|1:08.945
|Tallahassee, FL
|Kawasaki KX450SR
As the 450A group headed out, a notable omission early in the session was Chase Sexton who came rolling in after about a minute and a half of the session out there. Sexton reportedly had a crash this week and is a little banged up, but he was out there in that session putting laps together. Jett Lawrence was flying early in the session as he put down a 1:05.172. But Eli Tomac lit up the board next putting in a 1:05.022 to jump to the top. Times continued to fall though as then Jason Anderson jumped into P1 with a 1:04.677 but that wouldn’t last either as Jett Lawrence then put down a 1:04.115 to end the session on top by half a second.
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|10:29.199
|--
|1:04.115
|Landsborough, Australia
|Honda CRF450R
|2
|Jason Anderson
|10:54.011
|+0.562
|1:04.677
|Edgewood, NM
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|3
|Eli Tomac
|10:49.267
|+0.907
|1:05.022
|Cortez, CO
|Yamaha YZ450F
|4
|Ken Roczen
|10:17.705
|+1.079
|1:05.194
|Mattstedt, Germany
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|5
|Cooper Webb
|11:06.578
|+1.277
|1:05.392
|Newport, NC
|Yamaha YZ450F
RJ Hampshire led the 250A group out next and set the early pace as well with a 1:07.828. Levi Kitchen and Jordon Smith then got into a bit of a lap time battle at the top with Smith running a 1:06.682 before Kitchen jumped to the top with a 1:06.642. Smith ended up having a small slide out on the start straight but would be okay. RJ Hampshire fired off a late hot lap in the session to jump up top with a 1:06.296 which was only half a tenth of a second faster than Levi Kitchen as the checkered flag waved.
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|R.J. Hampshire
|10:49.747
|--
|1:06.296
|Hudson, FL
|Husqvarna FC 250
|2
|Levi Kitchen
|10:54.728
|+0.053
|1:06.349
|Washougal, WA
|Kawasaki KX250
|3
|Jo Shimoda
|10:38.320
|+0.288
|1:06.584
|Suzuka, Japan
|Honda CRF250R
|4
|Jordon Smith
|10:39.187
|+0.308
|1:06.604
|Belmont, NC
|Yamaha YZ250F
|5
|Julien Beaumer
|10:11.803
|+0.394
|1:06.690
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|KTM 250 SX-F
Max Miller ended up with the best time in the B group for 250’s as he put down a 1:11.340. TJ Albright was fastest throughout the session, but Miller pipped him right at the end. Robert Hailey had a small crash after the big double jump, but he ended up being okay.