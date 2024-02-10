Free Practice

Free Practice kicked off with the 450C group as we will have the 450SX class going first again this week in the practice, qualifying, and heat races tonight. Josh Hill led the C group in the first session. Then Mitchell Harrison topped the B group with a 1:10.083. Joan Cros had a crash early in the B session that saw him limp off the track and eventually get carted off the track.

Next up was the A group, and the times were dropping down in a hurry. Justin Barcia was the first one to go under 1:10 as he was ahead of the field but the times were only going lower. Jett Lawrence laid in a 1:06.358 which was exactly one tenth faster than Dylan Ferrandis. Five riders were within the 1:06 range though.

As the 250A group hit the track, it was Carson Mumford who set the pace early on with a 1:08.697. Mitchell Oldenburg was able to go a little bit faster than him into the low 1:08’s but it looked like it was going to be Jo Shimoda with the top time as he put in a 1:07.964. Right as the checkered flag waved, Jordon Smith shot to the top of the board with a 1:07.952 and that would remain the top time the rest of the way.

TJ Albright would later top the B group with a 1:11.755 by just over a second ahead of Max Miller who laid in a 1:12.767. Guillaume St-Cyr then topped the C group after that with a 1:14.639.

First Qualifying Sessions

It was time to get qualifying underway just after 12:30pm local time as the 450C group headed out for their first official timed laps. Josh Hill, who has been dipping in and out of racing through the first six rounds, was fast once again in the C group laying down a 1:08.564. Marshal Weltin fresh off racing the opening round of 250SX East last week was right in behind him at a 1:08.756. The track crew had lightly watered between sessions and the grip was coming back into the track a bit.