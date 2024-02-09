It would seem difficult for Cameron McAdoo to top his old standards on you-gotta-see-this moments in Monster Energy AMA Supercross, but he ended up doing so on Saturday night with an incident so crazy and surreal that you actually, really, really might not want to see it at all.

This is the Cameron McAdoo that flipped rag-doll style (with his bike!) onto the top of the bridge in Atlanta three years ago, followed by more highlight-reel (lowlight-reel?) crashes through that week of racing. McAdoo is, yes, known as a rider who is not afraid to let it all hang out. No one knew, though, that this would become something to take literally! But that was the case Saturday night in Detroit. During a massive first-turn crash that nabbed several top contenders in 250SX East Region, McAdoo’s pants were ripped open by his handlebars. Not just ripped open, but ripped open in the absolute worst possible spot. And so were his underwear...

“It was a handlebar. When my bike got taken out from underneath me, I went across the top of my handlebars,” he explained afterwards.

And there, then, stood McAdoo with all of his manhood, yes, literally all hanging out. Did he consider maybe stopping to get the pants fixed? Or maybe just quitting altogether?