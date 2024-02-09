It would seem difficult for Cameron McAdoo to top his old standards on you-gotta-see-this moments in Monster Energy AMA Supercross, but he ended up doing so on Saturday night with an incident so crazy and surreal that you actually, really, really might not want to see it at all.
This is the Cameron McAdoo that flipped rag-doll style (with his bike!) onto the top of the bridge in Atlanta three years ago, followed by more highlight-reel (lowlight-reel?) crashes through that week of racing. McAdoo is, yes, known as a rider who is not afraid to let it all hang out. No one knew, though, that this would become something to take literally! But that was the case Saturday night in Detroit. During a massive first-turn crash that nabbed several top contenders in 250SX East Region, McAdoo’s pants were ripped open by his handlebars. Not just ripped open, but ripped open in the absolute worst possible spot. And so were his underwear...
“It was a handlebar. When my bike got taken out from underneath me, I went across the top of my handlebars,” he explained afterwards.
And there, then, stood McAdoo with all of his manhood, yes, literally all hanging out. Did he consider maybe stopping to get the pants fixed? Or maybe just quitting altogether?
"Wait, what is that word?” joked Cameron when Steve Matthes asked him on the PulpMX Show if he had considered quitting the race. “You know me, right? No. I never thought that. It was a big decision, obviously as we all know. I was in disbelief when I looked down and saw what I was working with. I was like, 'Wow!' This wasn’t something that could be tucked back or tucked away. Tried that, didn’t work. So, carry on. I’ve got a job to do.”
And so, starting a lap down once his bike was untangled, McAdoo rode an entire 250SX main event with parts dangling, but not from his bike. Fortunately, it was hard to see from the grandstands (no offense, Cam) but all of the photographers around the track got a lens-full. He collected seven championship points for his finish. It has to be the wildest wardrobe malfunction in the history of supercross.
We have found others. They’re not this crazy. But at least we can show you these. There are some McAdoo photos and vids out there that might never be seen in public. And that might just be for the best!
Delong's Saddle Sore
While McAdoo was racing with the front of his pants destroyed in Detroit, 2023 GNCC Champion Craig Delong was battling at a US Sprint Enduro Series last weekend with a burnt butt. Literally. We will just let this IG story sum up the how and why. And never forget that off-road racers are tougher than you.
Tomac At A1
Everyone remembers this one, which wasn't bad in terms of exposure, but just how costly it was for Eli Tomac. He crashed while way gone in the 2018 Anaheim 1 main event, and his spinning rear wheel snagged his pants and broke the belt. Eli had to stop to fix them.
Really, everyone remembers him stopping to buckle his belt, the real damage was a shoulder injury that eventually led to him not finishing the race, and not competing at round two. That was the real damage.
Cullin Park's Full Moon in Paris
Look, we could try to write all about this but how are we going to sum this up better than this screen shot?
Bradshaw's Costly Crash
You might not realize how big a deal this crash really is. Damon Bradshaw went down at the RedBud National in the summer of 1992, and that cost him both his pants...and an ACL.
He later, most famously, had to come back to race the final round of the 1992 AMA Camel Supercross Championship in Los Angeles (which had been postponed until after RedBud.) He never used the torn ACL as an excuse, but he struggled in the race and lost the title that day.
As for the pants, Damon had a rivalry with Motocross Action Magazine, and supposedly he threw rocks at the MXA photog who shot photos of him with his pants down!
Villopoto's Surprise View
You might remember Ryan Villopoto stealing a Steel City moto win from Ryan Dungey in the last corner back in 2011. What you might not remember is that Ben LaMay was going a lap down and suffering wardrobe issues at the same time.
Millsaps Pants Stay in Vegas
Back in 2010 Davi Millsaps had his pants slipping down throughout the main at the Las Vegas supercross, and that probably cost him a shot at the podium. We had some fun with this one, led by our man Aaron Hansel, who wrote:
Lots of people lose their asses in Las Vegas, but it usually happens at a slot machine or card table, not on a supercross track in Sam Boyd Stadium. Red Bull Racing Honda’s Davi Millsaps brought new meaning to the saying when his pants began sliding down his legs with five laps to go in the main event.
You can read his full 450 words and enjoy the laughs.