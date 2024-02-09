Results Archive
How to Watch: Glendale

How to Watch Glendale

February 9, 2024 11:00am
by:

On Saturday, the sixth round of the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will take place at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The Glendale Supercross will also be the fifth round of the 250SX West Region Championship.

Note: the 450SX heats will race first, followed by the 250SX heats. The 450SX LCQ will race first, followed by the 250SX LCQ. But the 250SX main event will race first, followed by the 450SX main event. Therefore, the night show will start and end with the 450SX Class.

Action kicks off with live qualifying coverage beginning at 3 p.m. EST/12 p.m. PST on Peacock. Peacock will carry live coverage of the Glendale Supercross night show beginning at 8:30 p.m. EST/5:30 p.m. PST.

CNBC will run a re-air of the Glendale Supercross night show program on Monday at 1 a.m. EST/Sunday at 10 p.m. PST.

Remember, you can also listen live to all 31 rounds of SMX on the NBC Sports Audio Channel 85 on Sirius XM.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

TV | ONLINE SCHEDULE

  • Supercross

    Glendale

     KTM Junior Supercross
    Saturday, February 10
    • Qualifying 
      Live
      February 10 - 3:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Qualifying 
      Live
      February 10 - 3:00 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • Night Show 
      Live
      February 10 - 8:30 PM
      Peacock
    • Night Show 
      Live
      February 10 - 8:30 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • Nigh Show (Re-air)
      February 12 - 1:00 AM
      CNBC
Glendale Supercross TV & Streaming Schedule

International

International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with the SuperMotocross Video Pass. Again, this is only available for international fans outside of the U.S.

2024 Standings

Supercross

450SX Standings - 2024

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States 98
2Jett Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 97
3Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States 96
4Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States 92
5Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States 84
Full Standings
Supercross

250SX West Standings - 2024

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States 84
2Jordon Smith Belmont, NC United States 84
3R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States 76
4Garrett Marchbanks Coalville, UT United States 70
5Anthony Bourdon Hossegor, France France 55
Full Standings

Other Links

2024 Souvenir Program

View the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross souvenir program.

General

Supercross Live Timing

2024 AMA National Numbers

Related: PulpMX Fantasy AMA Supercross Sign Ups Now Open

Glendale Supercross

Glendale Supercross Race Center

Glendale Supercross Injury Report

Glendale Supercross provisional entry lists:

Supercross

Glendale - 450SX

February 10, 2024
State Farm Stadium
Glendale, AZ United States
Revised: February 6 2024 - 5:30 AM

*Provisional Entry List is subject to change

Number Rider Hometown Bike
1 Chase Sexton Chase Sexton Updated La Moille, IL United States KTM 450 SX-F
2 Cooper Webb Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States Yamaha YZ450F
3 Eli Tomac Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States Yamaha YZ450F
7 Aaron Plessinger Aaron Plessinger Updated Hamilton, OH United States KTM 450 SX-F
9 Adam Cianciarulo
Adam Cianciarulo 		Port Orange, FL United States Kawasaki KX450SR
Full Results
Supercross

Glendale - 250SX West

February 10, 2024
State Farm Stadium
Glendale, AZ United States
Revised: February 6 2024 - 5:30 AM

*Provisional Entry List is subject to change

Number Rider Hometown Bike
20 Max Vohland
Max Vohland 		Sacramento, CA United States Kawasaki KX250
24 R.J. Hampshire R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States Husqvarna FC 250
26 Garrett Marchbanks Garrett Marchbanks Coalville, UT United States Yamaha YZ250F
30 Jo Shimoda Jo Shimoda Suzuka, Japan Japan Honda CRF250R
31 Jordon Smith Jordon Smith New Belmont, NC United States Yamaha YZ250F
Full Results

FOLLOW

Racer X

Twitter — @racerxonline
Instagram — @racerxonline
Facebook — @racerxonline
YouTube — Racer X Motocross & Supercross News

OTHER INFO

State Farm Stadium
Address: 1 Cardinals Dr, Glendale, AZ 85305

Practice & Qualifying — 3 p.m. Eastern/12 p.m.m. Pacific
Main Program — 8:30 p.m. Eastern/5:30 p.m. Pacific

TICKETS

Get tickets to the Glendale Supercross.

Track Map

The Glendale SX track layout.
The Glendale SX track layout. SupercrossLIVE

animated Track Map

Video courtesy of SupercrossLIVE

RACE DAY SCHEDULE

Glendale Supercross Race Day Schedule

  • Supercross

    Glendale

     KTM Junior Supercross
    Saturday, February 10
    State Farm Stadium
    Glendale, AZ United States
    Local Time ()Track Time (MST)
    Saturday
    11:30am 11:30am 450SX Group C Free Practice
    11:40am 11:40am 450SX Group B Free Practice
    11:50am 11:50am 450SX Group A Free Practice
    12:00pm 12:00pm 250SX Group A Free Practice
    12:10pm 12:10pm 250SX Group B Free Practice
    12:20pm 12:20pm 250SX Group C Free Practice
    12:28pm 12:28pm Track Maintenance
    12:35pm 12:35pm 450SX Group C Qualifying 1 Peacock SuperMotocross Video Pass
    12:50pm 12:50pm 450SX Group B Qualifying 1 Peacock SuperMotocross Video Pass
    1:05pm 1:05pm 450SX Group A Qualifying 1 Peacock SuperMotocross Video Pass
    1:20pm 1:20pm 250SX Group A Qualifying 1 Peacock SuperMotocross Video Pass
    1:35pm 1:35pm 250SX Group B Qualifying 1
    1:50pm 1:50pm 250SX Group C Qualifying 1
    2:00pm 2:00pm KTM Junior Free Practice 1
    2:15pm 2:15pm Promoter Track Walk 1
    2:25pm 2:25pm Track Maintenance
    2:50pm 2:50pm 450SX Group C Qualifying 2
    3:05pm 3:05pm 450SX Group B Qualifying 2
    3:20pm 3:20pm 450SX Group A Qualifying 2
    3:35pm 3:35pm 250SX Group A Qualifying 2
    3:50pm 3:50pm 250SX Group B Qualifying 2
    4:05pm 4:05pm 250SX Group C Qualifying 2
    4:15pm 4:15pm KTM Junior Free Practice 2
    4:30pm 4:30pm Promoter Track Walk 2
    4:40pm 4:40pm Promoter Track Walk 3
    4:50pm 4:50pm Track Maintenance
    6:00pm 6:00pm Opening Ceremonies
    6:36pm 6:36pm 450SX Heat 1 Peacock SuperMotocross Video Pass
    6:50pm 6:50pm 450SX Heat 2 Peacock SuperMotocross Video Pass
    7:04pm 7:04pm 250SX Heat 1
    7:18pm 7:18pm 250SX Heat 2
    7:32pm 7:32pm KTM Junior Main Event (3 Minutes)
    7:38pm 7:38pm Track Maintenance
    7:51pm 7:51pm 450SX Last Chance Qualifier
    8:03pm 8:03pm 250SX Last Chance Qualifier
    8:10pm 8:10pm Intermission
    8:21pm 8:21pm 250SX Sighting Lap
    8:26pm 8:26pm 250SX Main Event (15 Minutes + 1 Lap)
    8:43pm 8:43pm 250SX Victory Circle
    8:53pm 8:53pm 450SX Sighting Lap
    8:58pm 8:58pm 450SX Main Event (20 Minutes + 1 Lap)
    9:20pm 9:20pm 450SX Victory Circle
Glendale Supercross Schedule

