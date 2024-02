Rabaconda Launches All-New Mini Tire Changer

The following press release is from Rabaconda:

Rabaconda launches their all-new Mini Tire Changer at the 2024 AIMExpo in Las Vegas, Nevada!

Rabaconda, the leader in portable motorcycle tire tools, unveils their Mini Tire Changer, designed specifically for smaller motorcycles and dirt bikes, at the 2024 AIMExpo!

Designed and built to incorporate all of the benefits of the legendary Dirt Bike Tire Changer, a tool loved by thousands of professional racers, mechanics, and weekend warriors, the Rabaconda Mini Tire Changer is made to quickly and easily change motorcycle tires from 10”-17”, which are often some of the most difficult tires to change.

Staying true to the hallmarks of Rabaconda tire changers, the Mini Tire Changer is an extremely small and portable tool. It can be assembled in minutes and quickly broken down/stowed away in the convenient Rabaconda carrying bag when not in use.

“As a father of boys who love to ride, I am all too familiar with the nuisance that is changing a kids dirt bike tire. I’ve pinched several tubes while swapping tires on my son’s Yamaha TTR 110 over the years and having to put on studded 12” winter tires is truly a nightmare. We chose to address this problem that myself and many other motocross dads all hated and design/create the Mini Tire Changer. With the Mini Tire Changer I’m no longer dreading having to swap tires on my kids bikes! We’re thrilled to be able to offer another innovative tire solution that helps make such a widely hated task easier than ever.” - Jakob Saks, Co-Founder of Rabaconda.

For more information on the Mini Tire Changer, please visit rabaconda.com.