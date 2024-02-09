Results Archive
Arenacross
Guthrie 2
Supercross
Anaheim 2
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Levi Kitchen
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Nate Thrasher
Full Results
Arenacross
Prescott Valley
Supercross
Detroit
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Austin Forkner
  2. Max Anstie
  3. Daxton Bennick
Full Results
Live Now
Arenacross
Reno
Upcoming
Supercross
Glendale
Sat Feb 10
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Entry List
250SX West Entry List
  1. Max Vohland
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Garrett Marchbanks
Full Entry List
Upcoming
GNCC
Big Buck
Sat Feb 17
Full Schedule

SMX Insider - Episode 56: Jett Lawrence Shines at Detroit SX, TJ Rios Talks Spanish Broadcast

February 9, 2024 3:30pm | by:

Text/film: SuperMotocross

Your SMX Insiders come by to report on the non-stop action from the Motor City. Hear from the men who called the broadcast on NBC, Jason Weigandt and Jason Thomas, as they discuss the competitive 450 championship, Triumph’s debut, Yamaha’s blues with Haiden Deegan and Eli Tomac, and whether we are seeing the beginning of a Jett Lawrence and Chase Sexton rivalry. Analyst Tommy Rios joins the Insiders to discuss the Spanish language broadcast and give his thoughts on the season through five rounds. Class is in session when Fowlers Facts loads you up with all you ever wanted to know about Pro Circuit Kawasaki, red plates, and Austin Forkner.

If you missed the first few episodes of 2024, watch them below.

SMX Insider – Episode 55 – Unprecedented Parity 

SMX Insider – Episode 54 – Back-to-Back Mudders

SMX Insider – Episode 53 – The San Francisco Slog Fest

SMX Insider – Episode 52 – Breaking Down the Drama from A1

SMX Insider – Episode 51 – Anaheim 1 Race Week

