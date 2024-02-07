The 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season continues to roll along. The fifth round brought us the first 250SX East Region round. Here's a quick look at some Detroit Supercross stats, rider vlogs and videos, and more.

Detroit SX Quick Stats

250SX East Region

Austin Forkner’s 13th 250SX win (active 250SX field leader)

Max Anstie’s fifth 250SX podium

Daxton Bennick’s first 250SX podium in his first ever 250SX start.

450SX

Jett Lawrence becomes first repeat fastest 450SX qualifier this season

Jett Lawrence’s first career 450SX heat race win, second career 450SX win. Also becomes first repeat 450SX winner of 2024.

Chase Sexton’s 27th 450SX podium

Ken Roczen’s 65th 450SX podium

Aaron Plessinger becomes first 450SX rider to earn a second heat race win this season

Jett Lawrence earns first career 450SX heat race win

SX Rookie Debuts

The following riders made their AMA Supercross debuts, competing in their maiden points-paying main event. Here are their main event results.

Daxton Bennick: 3rd

Guillem Farres: 8th

Trevor Colip: 11th

Preston Boespflug: 13th

Bryton Carroll: 19th

Nick Romano: 14th

Evan Ferry: 22nd