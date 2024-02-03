You were a very serious guy when you were racing.

Yeah, you have to be. I know we have a lot of past race winners and a lot of few past champions out there, but I think the difference you see from myself, or Ricky Carmichael or Ryan Dungey is that when you live inside of that box of winning races every single year and winning championships multiple years on end, it can get real tough. We raced for 17 rounds, and I was that same person for 17 rounds. There was no, “Hey, I'm out of the points. I'm just here for race wins.” I was never out of the points. I was always in it to win the championship. I think that's what was different too.

Something I’ve picked up on in recent years is just what you guys have to deal with In being a factory-backed motorcycle racer. I mean it’s ALL on you when you get on the bike. The whole race team, the whole organization back in Japan, all the sponsors, the results, it's all on YOU. That’s gnarly for any young professional racer, isn’t it?

No, it was not easy. I mean we have these big trucks and we have all these new members and suspension guys and motor guys and tire guys and all this personnel, but the one thing with racing, and especially with two-wheel sports like motocross, Supercross and Moto GP, once you go down to the line, you are a standalone guy. And the beauty of our sport is to that you don't have to have the best machine to win. Moto GP, If you are some horsepower down, you're not winning, right? Same with car racing. But for us, Supercross and motocross, you can win on a motorcycle that might not be the best. We can use Kenny Roczen for example. He's still riding that Suzuki that still has a kick starter. Suzuki is the last manufacturer out there left with a kick starter. That doesn't mean the bike is bad. But once again, it's probably not the best motorcycle. Kenny is capable of winning and I think Kenny wins at least one to two races this year.

What’s your take on the competition thus far in 2024?

Well, it's definitely made the season interesting so far. The points are really close. Anaheim 1 was Anaheim 1 and always with a lot of pressure and a lot of riders maybe don't ride their best. They find out where the bike needs to be better after that first race and then we go to San Francisco for a full, full mud race. And then came San Diego. Definitely a erasable track, but not great conditions. All of this has definitely kept things very interesting so far. The points are still pretty close, you know?

Dude, it seems really competitive. I think like five, six, or seven guys can win on any given Saturday, huh?

Totally. And it's good to see that we now have one new manufacturer in Beta. We have Triumph starting with the East Coast supercross series, which will be the second new manufacturer in the sport. And then everybody saw the news of Ducati coming into the sport. So, I think the beauty of all that is that we have three brand new manufacturers coming in. For Triumph and Ducati to spend the money that they're doing to develop motorcycles and get into this industry. clearly things are on the rise and ramping up. Clearly there's a reason why they're getting into this space. And it's good to see some more manufacturers because we could use it.

Hey, Eli Tomac? Can he still win?

I think Eli is in it for the long haul, for sure. Look, I can't even speak where Eli is at in his career. And the reason why I say is that I never raced with kids. I never had kids when I raced and that’s uncharted territory for me. Eli is coming off of his Achilles injury and has been riding really well and I don't think we've seen the best of Eli yet in 2024. I think Eli was kind of feeling it out at first. Obviously, we've had two mud races too, so that really did not help. So I think we're gonna I know Eli is going to win some races this year and you just can't count him out. I think that he's still going to be in it for the long haul.

How about Jett Lawrence?

It's good. I like Jett. I like I like everything that he's about. Our sport needs that. The same with Haiden Deegan. Our sport needs these young kids, and they need to be who they want to be like. I think the era is kind of changing from the way of that I came. When I was professional and when I was top of the 450 class, we definitely lived inside of a box. I love to see the character of these guys coming out. They're being more themselves and that's one thing that our sport has been missing. These younger guys are going to change that.”

What do you think back on your body of racing work? Man, you had a phenomenal career.

No, I couldn't change anything about it. I mean sure, I'd go back and change losing the 2008 Lites championship to Trey Canard. I can’t change the outdoor rounds or outdoor races or racing series that I missed because of knee injuries. Honestly, though, if I go back and look at it, the older I get the more I appreciate it. And my boys are doing this now. Having them go on YouTube and see that stuff I did now that I’m 35 years-old is awesome. But for me, I'm like, “Dude, to accomplish what I did and win as much as I won, that was pretty gnarly.” I mean, I sit in a category of Jeremy McGrath of doing four championships in a row. I'm the only other one to do four in a row. It definitely is really, really, really cool.

The 2007 Motocross of Nations at Budds Creek, Maryland. I’ve been around racing my entire lifetime and to this day, that’s greatest single racing performance I’ve ever seen. I was standing behind the starting gate with Ryan Dungey when you came roaring out of the woods on the opening lap of the race. You were untouchable that day.

Yeah, it couldn't have gotten any more perfect. Especially for me. And then everything for Team USA was also perfect, right? Home soil and Ricky and Timmy [Ferry] and I were totally ready. Everybody pulled hold their weight. Yeah, for myself, I always really liked Budds Creek. There and Glen Helen were really good to me over the years. And yeah, man, I think that for whatever reason, it was a perfect day at the Budds Creek Motocross of Nations. It was a perfect day. It was like The Matrix and things were happening slow. I could dodge all the bullets. I could see the things coming almost before they happened.

All you guys retire so early with most of your life in front of you. You left the sport in a very good place. Not everybody does. You want to talk about that?

Well, I think it might be easier for the guys that didn’t make a huge amount of money during their careers. The reason why I say it's easier for guys that don't have a big old bankroll a cash in the bank is because when they stop racing, they might have a nice little nest egg put away, but they need to go back to work to some degree, right? If I had to do that and go back to work at that point, I would do it. I'm going to make it work. I'll find out I'll find my position. And I'm going to run with that. I'll use Wil Hahn for example. Wil was the 250 East Coast champion in 2013 and also rode the 450 at Kawasaki for a couple of years. Will probably put up a nice little nest egg in the bank but he also had to get a job when he retired, you know? Now he’s the Gas Gas team trainer. My point is that when I'd retired at 27 I didn't have to work and I still don't have to. And for the first 18 months of my retirement, I did not have any responsibilities. We didn't have the kids yet. It was a lot of fun. I woke up when I woke up and went to the bar when I wanted to go to the bar and did this or had to go there and do that or whatever. I did whatever I wanted to. It was a lot of fun. After that eight months, you know the teenager kind of wears off. Then it is like, “Okay, what am I going to do now?” And then you start looking at it like, “Well, I can do this! I got I got enough money to do this! Maybe I'll buy this! Maybe I'll start a coffee shop!” Those are all great things, but it’s also because we start our careers so young. And when I mean young, I'm talking racing on 60cc and 80cc bikes. So, we live inside that for so long because it's the only thing we know, right?

All right my man, just what do you have going on these days?

I’m with Yamaha and bLU cRU and Monster Energy and Fasthouse and it all keeps me busy. For example, next month I'm going to Colorado for Yamaha for a Tenere 700 Ride. It’ll be four days of trails. When I did the Yamaha deal, obviously it was a brand-new company to work with. We were both learning each other and then all of a sudden COVID hit. Then we had two years of shit. Then in the last two years we've really found our stride. Damon Bradshaw and I are both Yamaha guys and we're ever there. Yeah. Like oh my god. We have a really good gig and, and I don't really want to be on the on the on the motorcycle track very often. I want to go and ride the trails and do the side-by-sides and so now with Yamaha. With all their different platforms they have, it's a lot of fun. It really couldn't be a better partnership and with myself and Mike Ulrich, he’s kind of my boss, we get on good and it’s just a really good little deal. We’ve also been working on the Title 24 Podcast. We're building that with NBC and myself and Ricky. That's a lot of fun too, you know? On Monday we are able to dissect and talk for an hour and 15 minutes about the racing weekend and give our insight on all of it.