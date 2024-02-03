Main image by Mitch Kendra
Morning Report
Goooooooooood (early) morning race fans! Welcome to Ford Field and the fifth round of 450SX and the first round of 250SX East Region Championship in 2024. Today’s Detroit Supercross is set up to be another barn burner in the premier class as we welcome in new teams, riders, and motorcycles in the 250SX East Region.
In case you missed it, today's first East Coast race is also the first day race of the 2024 season. What you need to know the most: heat races begin just after 3 p.m. Eastern/12 p.m. Pacific. The 450SX heat races will be first, followed by the 250SX heat races. Then 450SX LCQ will be first, followed by the 250SX LCQ, but the 250SX main event will race first, followed by the 450SX main event.
📍 Ford Field | Detroit, Michigan. Fifth round of @SupercrossLIVE. Here we go!📸 @racerxonline @fordfield @supermotocross #Supercross #2024DetroitSX #SupercrossLIVE #SX2024 pic.twitter.com/EU8dgpT6yi— Mitch Kendra (@mitch_kendra) February 3, 2024
We have had four different premier class winners in the first four rounds, which has happened a handful of times in the first 50 years of AMA Supercross, but we have never had a season start with five different winners in the first five rounds. A tight championship battle is underway as the top five riders are separated only by ten points. So, will 2024 continue the parity, or will this weekend bring us our first repeat 450SX winner? Give us your main event winner in the comments below.
One thing to note: in the last six events raced here inside Ford Field, Tomac has won four times (2022, 2019, 2017, and 2015). Jason Anderson (2016) won a race here, as did Chase Sexton (2023), who capitalized on a mistake from Aaron Plessinger here last March. Now, this could mean nothing in terms of who takes the win tonight, but figured it was worth noting. Maybe tonight is the night Tomac returns to the center of the podium. Maybe not. Now you have a fun fact to point out when bench racing with friends today.
Speaking of Plessinger, he comes into the day with the points lead. Will AP7 keep the momentum rolling or will another rider stop the Ohio native?
As for the 250SX East Region Championship, a fresh field of all-new 250cc riders are set to make their season debuts. Tons of rookies are making their AMA Supercross debuts (Nick Romano, Daxton Bennick, Preston Boespflug, Jett Reynolds, Evan Ferry, Guillem Farres, Trevor Colip, and Tyler Stepek to name a few) and we will also see the debut of the all-new Triumph TF 250-X with Jalek Swoll and Evan Ferry. For these riders and bikes, we really do not know what to expect until we see them in action. You could list Haiden Deegan, Daxton Bennick, Austin Forkner, Cameron McAdoo, Max Anstie, Seth Hammaker, and Pierce Brown as championship favorites, but, again, we will not know until the gates drop.
Press day at @fordfield for the Detroit Supercross is underway! New batch of teams, riders, and bikes in the 250SX East Region! 🎥 @racerxonline @SupercrossLIVE @supermotocross #Supercross #2024DetroitSX #SupercrossLIVE #SX2024 pic.twitter.com/RRTg4hKQoq— Mitch Kendra (@mitch_kendra) February 2, 2024
In terms of 250SX previous winners here at this venue, only Austin Forkner (2019) has a win amongst the active field racing today. In 2019, Forkner claimed all three race wins as he recorded the only Triple Crown sweep in the 250SX Class to date. Again, this could mean nothing, but now you know another fun fact stump a friend with today.
Conditions wise, we expect a high of about 39 degrees Fahrenheit today, and although Ford Field’s dome will have us covered today, it can be chilly inside the stadium at times.
Bikes will be on track starting with the first 450SX group C qualifying session starting at 8 a.m. Eastern/5 a.m. Pacific.
It's race day! Take a look at the track 🎥 @racerxonline @fordfield @SupercrossLIVE @supermotocross #Supercross #2024DetroitSX #SupercrossLIVE #SX2024 pic.twitter.com/TABtikBqy7— Mitch Kendra (@mitch_kendra) February 3, 2024
A few notes on today’s track:
-90-degree left-hand first turn.
-Nine whoops instead of the 13 originally planned on the track map.
-Five tight 180-degree turns (not counting riders coming back onto the starting straight)
-A sand turn before the finish line that might make last-turn passes more interesting. Getting a closer look at it yesterday, the sand seemed very fine, almost like a saw dust type of sand.
Free Practice
450SX
Mitchell Harrison tops the first session on track today, the 450SX group C session, with a 44.205. Harrison and Devin Simonson traded the top spot and Harrison had a spill in the middle of the session in the first rhythm section but got going again and reclaimed P1. These times do not count for overall qualifying.
Jerry Robin's 45.024 tops the first 450SX group B free practice.
Malcolm Stewart's 43.078 tops the 450SX group A free practice session after he and Jason Anderson both traded spots a few times into P1. Eli Tomac and Jett Lawrence each had a separate tip over in the sand turn.
One lap with Malcolm Stewart here in 450SX group A. #Supercross #2024DetroitSX #SupercrossLIVE #SX2024 pic.twitter.com/d3M2aYgEBM— Mitch Kendra (@mitch_kendra) February 3, 2024