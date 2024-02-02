Paul Webb

Cooper Webb has looked pretty good so far this season, and it all came together for the two-time 450SX champ last week at Anaheim 2 when he took his first win of the season. In his championship years, 2019 and 2021, he struck early too, winning at round three in both of those seasons. "Last year I relied a lot on consistency and speed was sometimes not there. I feel like now I have the speed when I need it." Indeed, Cooper has been quick all season. Does Detroit become another link in a championship run? -Hansel

Five in Five?

It hasn’t happened yet, but at some point this season we’re going to have a repeat winner in the 450SX Class. So far we’ve seen Lawrence, Sexton, Plessinger, and Webb get it done, but guys like Tomac, Jason Anderson, and Ken Roczen can’t be far behind, right? So far nobody has shown any real dominance. We've never started a season with five winners in five rounds. Is this the year? -Hansel

Grinding Forward

Malcolm Stewart probably didn’t throw an elaborate after party following his tenth-place finish at Anaheim 2, but at the same time, he had to feel better about it than he did at the previous two rounds, in which he took 22nd and 19th in the mud. Before the first gate of the season dropped, Stewart was a guy plenty of people were looking at to get his first career 450SX win soon, and he’s still got a ton of time left to start logging impressive finishes. Could the surge start as early as Detroit? -Hansel