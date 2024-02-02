On Saturday, the fifth round of the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will take place at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan. The Detroit Supercross will be the fifth event in the 31-round SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) and will kick off the 250SX East Region Championship.

Note, this is the first East Coast race AND is a day race, so everything is way earlier than normal!

Action kicks off with live qualifying coverage beginning at 9:30 a.m. EST/6 a.m. PST on Peacock. Both NBC and Peacock will carry live coverage of the Detroit Supercross night show beginning at 3 p.m. EST/12 p.m. PST.

CNBC will run a re-air of the Detroit Supercross night show program on Monday at 1 a.m. EST/Sunday at 10 p.m. PST.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.