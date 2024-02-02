Results Archive
How to Watch: Detroit

How to Watch Detroit

February 2, 2024 11:45am
by:

On Saturday, the fifth round of the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will take place at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan. The Detroit Supercross will be the fifth event in the 31-round SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) and will kick off the 250SX East Region Championship.

Note, this is the first East Coast race AND is a day race, so everything is way earlier than normal!

Action kicks off with live qualifying coverage beginning at 9:30 a.m. EST/6 a.m. PST on Peacock. Both NBC and Peacock will carry live coverage of the Detroit Supercross night show beginning at 3 p.m. EST/12 p.m. PST.

CNBC will run a re-air of the Detroit Supercross night show program on Monday at 1 a.m. EST/Sunday at 10 p.m. PST.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

TV | ONLINE SCHEDULE

  • Supercross

    Detroit

     KTM Junior Supercross
    Saturday, February 3
    • Qualifying 
      Live
      February 3 - 9:30 AM
      Peacock
    • Qualifying 
      Live
      February 3 - 9:30 AM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • Night Show 
      Live
      February 3 - 3:00 PM
      NBC
    • Night Show 
      Live
      February 3 - 3:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Night Show 
      Live
      February 3 - 3:00 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • Nigh Show (Re-air)
      February 5 - 1:00 AM
      CNBC
Detroit Supercross TV & Streaming Schedule

International

International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with the SuperMotocross Video Pass. Again, this is only available for international fans outside of the U.S.

2024 Standings

Supercross

450SX Standings - 2024

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States 80
2Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States 76
3Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States 74
4Jett Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 72
5Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States 70
Full Standings
Supercross

250SX West Standings - 2024

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States 84
2Jordon Smith Belmont, NC United States 84
3R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States 76
4Garrett Marchbanks Coalville, UT United States 70
5Anthony Bourdon Hossegor, France France 55
Full Standings

Other Links

2024 Souvenir Program

View the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross souvenir program.

General

Supercross Live Timing

2024 AMA National Numbers

Related: PulpMX Fantasy AMA Supercross Sign Ups Now Open

Detroit Supercross

Detroit Supercross Race Center

Detroit Supercross Injury Report

Detroit Supercross entry lists:

Supercross

Detroit - 450SX

February 3, 2024
Ford Field
Detroit, MI United States
Revised: January 30 2024 - 5:30 AM

*Provisional Entry List is subject to change

Number Rider Hometown Bike
1 Chase Sexton Chase Sexton Updated La Moille, IL United States KTM 450 SX-F
2 Cooper Webb Cooper Webb New Newport, NC United States Yamaha YZ450F
3 Eli Tomac Eli Tomac New Cortez, CO United States Yamaha YZ450F
7 Aaron Plessinger Aaron Plessinger Updated Hamilton, OH United States KTM 450 SX-F
9 Adam Cianciarulo
Adam Cianciarulo 		Port Orange, FL United States Kawasaki KX450SR
Full Results
Supercross

Detroit - 250SX East

February 3, 2024
Ford Field
Detroit, MI United States
Revised: January 30 2024 - 5:30 AM

*Provisional Entry List is subject to change

Number Rider Hometown Bike
6 Jeremy Martin Jeremy Martin Millville, MN United States Yamaha YZ250F
16 Tom Vialle Tom Vialle Updated Avignon, CA France KTM 250 SX-F
33 Jalek Swoll Jalek Swoll Belleview, FL United States Triumph TF 250-X
37 Max Anstie Max Anstie Newbury, England, United Kingdom United Kingdom Honda CRF250R
38 Haiden Deegan Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
Full Results

FOLLOW

Racer X

Twitter — @racerxonline
Instagram — @racerxonline
Facebook — @racerxonline
YouTube — Racer X Motocross & Supercross News

OTHER INFO

Ford Field
Address: 2000 Brush St, Detroit, MI 48226

Practice & Qualifying — 9:30 a.m. Eastern/6:30 a.m. Pacific
Main Program — 3 p.m. Eastern/12 p.m. Pacific

TICKETS

Get tickets to the Detroit Supercross.

Track Map

The Detroit 2 SX track layout.
The Detroit 2 SX track layout. AMA

RACE DAY SCHEDULE

Detroit Supercross Race Day Schedule

  • Supercross

    Detroit

     KTM Junior Supercross
    Saturday, February 3
    Ford Field
    Detroit, MI United States
    Local Time ()Track Time (EST)
    Saturday
    8:00am 8:00am 450SX Group C Free Practice
    8:10am 8:10am 450SX Group B Free Practice
    8:20am 8:20am 450SX Group A Free Practice
    8:30am 8:30am 250SX Group A Free Practice
    8:40am 8:40am 250SX Group B Free Practice
    8:50am 8:50am 250SX Group C Free Practice
    8:58am 8:58am Track Maintenance
    9:05am 9:05am 450SX Group C Qualifying 1 Peacock SuperMotocross Video Pass
    9:20am 9:20am 450SX Group B Qualifying 1 Peacock SuperMotocross Video Pass
    9:35am 9:35am 450SX Group A Qualifying 1 Peacock SuperMotocross Video Pass
    9:50am 9:50am 250SX Group A Qualifying 1 Peacock SuperMotocross Video Pass
    10:05am 10:05am 250SX Group B Qualifying 1
    10:20am 10:20am 250SX Group C Qualifying 1
    10:30am 10:30am KTM Junior Free Practice 1
    10:45am 10:45am Promoter Track Walk #1
    10:55am 10:55am Track Maintenance
    11:20am 11:20am 450SX Group C Qualifying 2
    11:35am 11:35am 450SX Group B Qualifying 2
    11:50am 11:50am 450SX Group A Qualifying 2
    12:05pm 12:05pm 250SX Group A Qualifying 2
    12:20pm 12:20pm 250SX Group B Qualifying 2
    12:35pm 12:35pm 250SX Group C Qualifying 2
    12:45pm 12:45pm KTM Junior Free Practice 2
    1:00pm 1:00pm Promoter Track Walk #2
    1:10pm 1:10pm Promoter Track Walk #3
    1:20pm 1:20pm Track Maintenance
    2:30pm 2:30pm Opening Ceremonies
    3:06pm 3:06pm 450SX Heat 1 NBC Peacock SuperMotocross Video Pass
    3:20pm 3:20pm 450SX Heat 2 NBC Peacock SuperMotocross Video Pass
    3:34pm 3:34pm 250SX Heat 1
    3:48pm 3:48pm 250SX Heat 2
    4:02pm 4:02pm KTM Junior Main Event (3 Minutes)
    4:08pm 4:08pm Track Maintenance
    4:20pm 4:20pm 450SX Last Chance Qualifier
    4:32pm 4:32pm 250SX Last Chance Qualifier
    4:39pm 4:39pm Intermission
    4:48pm 4:48pm 250SX Sighting Lap
    4:53pm 4:53pm 250SX Main Event (15 Minutes + 1 Lap)
    5:10pm 5:10pm 250SX Victory Circle
    5:20pm 5:20pm Track Maintenance
    5:22pm 5:22pm 450SX Sighting Lap
    5:27pm 5:27pm 450SX Main Event (20 Minutes + 1 Lap)
    5:50pm 5:50pm 450SX Victory Circle
Detroit Supercross Schedule

