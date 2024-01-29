Who was more pumped over race three of the Anaheim Triple Crown? Was it the fans who went crazy when Eli Tomac emerged in the lead early in the race? Or was it Eli himself, sporting a wide grin that was half elation and half relief on the podium? Even Eli Tomac, as gritty and stoic as they come, a man that sits second on the all-time AMA Supercross wins list, needed a little confidence jolt coming off of last year’s Achilles tendon injury, and a lowly ninth at the only dry race this year, at Anaheim 1.

That race three win powered him to second overall via 5-7-1 scores. But that’s not what matters. The win in the third race re-proved he could beat anyone. That’s the feeling right there.

Eli spoke in the post-race media conference.

Eli, you had to come through the pack for the first two races. Talk about that, how hard that was to pass on the track. And if you learned any lines coming through the pack that helped you in that third one.

Eli Tomac: I rode a lot better in moto one compared to moto two. I was able to make more passes, I felt like, in moto one. Just was able to move around the track better. Yeah man, I was just struggling to be honest, off the starts. I could not get off the grate. But as for the track, it was technical, it was something we don't see all the time. So I actually enjoyed it. It changed a lot between each race there. You had to ride it different, almost every moto out there. So, overall, I was just like… “I gotta go do something for moto three” there.

Race three was significantly better. You talked about starts, but it seemed like you were riding much better. Was there a significant change made bike or line choice before race three?

No, not really. The one thing I did get out of moto two was the other rhythm lane after the mechanics' area, to go triple there after that turn. So I had that in my pocket for race three, which helped me open up a gap there like initially in moto three. Other than that, it was just like being in clean air and being up front and riding well and getting a good jump combo through the whoops.