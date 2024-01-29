Parity has been the phrase to start the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season. The first three rounds saw three different winners in both the 250SX West Region and in the 450SX Class. After two rounds impacted by muddy conditions, our fourth and final go in California delivered some great racing in the three-race Triple Crown format. Now we have four winners in four rounds in both classes! We tapped former pro, Jason Thomas, to break down a few hot topics from the night.
Anaheim 2 was a Triple Crown race with shorter main events. Did you notice anyone who seemed to gel better with this format and use it to their advantage?
Jason Thomas: I think the best guys were still the best guys. The biggest factor as far as who did well and who didn’t was the starts. The track was difficult to pass on unless a mistake was made (of which there were plenty). Had the races been 20 minutes plus a lap, the mistakes would have been more prevalent, but I didn’t notice anyone using the format as an outlier advantage.
On the flipside, did the Triple Crown format hurt anyone’s results at the end of the night?
In a similar theme as above, I think it hurt Jett Lawrence. His starts have really been off lately and it’s showing. He hasn’t gotten the starts quite right since A1 and it’s arguable that all of his troubles have stemmed from that. He has speed and I personally think he’s the fastest rider but if he can’t clean up the deficiencies, his racing life is going to remain challenged.
Monster Jam took place in Angel Stadium last week. In what way does a monster truck event change the consistency of the dirt, and what’s it like to ride on?
In a normal scenario, the dirt just hardens and loses pliability. This week was a bit different as they actually pulled half of the dirt from the stadium to let it dry from weeks of torrential rain. With fresh dirt being brought back in, it was strange combo of the crusty yet spongy remaining soil combined with the more predictable new dirt. Riders commented throughout the night about how tricky the dirt was and this dynamic was certainly the culprit.
Billy Laninovich made the main event after not racing pro supercross since 2012. What are some of the things he must have been battling out there after being out of racing for so long?
It’s been a tough slog through the first three with disappointing results and a huge crash in San Diego. I honestly thought it might come a bit easier for him, but I also wasn’t aware that he didn’t ride for TEN YEARS post retirement. That is an incredible amount of time to take off the motorcycle and would explain the challenge in finding SX level intensity. With his qualification Saturday, though, this is all mission accomplished as far as I am concerned.
Speaking of old guys, Phil Nicoletti had a great second main event, leading laps before eventually finishing fourth. Was there something about this track that suited Nicoletti?
Phil is a capable rider in any scenario. The big variable is getting up front and out of the chaos that is the 250 class. Remember, he led this same A2 Triple Crown event in 2023 so he knows what to do with a holeshot. Riders with his level of experience know where to protect on a one-lined track like A2, giving him added benefit with a great start.
This was Jorge Prado’s last race before he returns to Europe. Did you notice any improvements or changes in his racing since A1? Was there anything you liked about his night at A2?
He’s improving but this is very much what I expected. To think he would come in and find the pace of the elite in his first year was asking too much, in my opinion. The top riders in 450 SX have devoted their entire career to this discipline with a minor in outdoor motocross. Prado’s existence has been all motocross with a three-month crash course of supercross. He’s going to be better when he comes over in 2025 and anyone doubting him will eat those words when we step outside that summer.
Jett Lawrence made multiple mistakes that ultimately ended with him taking sixth on the night. That’s the third straight race in which he’s missed the podium. What mistakes do you seem him making, and what does he need to correct in order to get back on the box?
First, the starts are huge as mentioned previously. He’s having to navigate through the best SX riders in the world to get to the front and that’s simply not a winning recipe for a rookie. Second, I think he’s in a learning curve that we haven’t seen him suffer through before. The margins in supercross are far tighter than motocross, meaning he can’t make up multiple seconds per lap on the field. Mistakes are far more costly because the ability to cover them up are far less available. He will figure this out, but I have been a bit surprised to see him struggle at times. He’s been so proficient at performing beyond his years thus far. This season is showing that he is mortal and younger than we sometimes remember.
Anaheim 2 (A2) - 250SX WestJanuary 27, 2024
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Levi Kitchen
|Washougal, WA
|1 - 2 - 3
|Kawasaki KX250
|2
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|2 - 1 - 7
|Husqvarna FC 250
|3
|Nate Thrasher
|Livingston, TN
|3 - 10 - 1
|Yamaha YZ250F
|4
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan
|9 - 3 - 2
|Honda CRF250R
|5
|Jordon Smith
|Belmont, NC
|4 - 8 - 4
|Yamaha YZ250F
|6
|Anthony Bourdon
|Hossegor, France
|8 - 6 - 8
|Suzuki RM-Z250
|7
|Julien Beaumer
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|12 - 5 - 6
|KTM 250 SX-F
|8
|Ryder DiFrancesco
|Bakersfield, CA
|5 - 7 - 12
|GasGas MC 250F
|9
|Garrett Marchbanks
|Coalville, UT
|6 - 16 - 5
|Yamaha YZ250F
|10
|Phil Nicoletti
|Cochecton, NY
|7 - 4 - 18
|Yamaha YZ250F
Anyone get into each other? Sexton, Webb, Anderson, Lawrence?
There wasn’t much in the way of intentional contact at A2. Most of the incidents were purely accidental as the ruts sent riders every which way. I’m sure we will get into some dicey dynamics soon enough but A2 was quiet on that front.
Jo Shimoda’s season isn’t going to plan, but he was pretty good in the second two 250SX mains. Does he leave Anaheim frustrated in being off the box yet again or is he happy he went 3-2 in the second two races?
I am sure he’s frustrated. His crashes and mistakes are costing him. The mechanical in San Fran certainly wasn’t his doing but he just hasn’t dialed in the details quite yet. He’s good enough to win these races and when you don’t even land a podium with that in mind, there’s no way it can be anything but a letdown.
Last week Levi Kitchen went down while trying to make moves early. Did you see a different Kitchen in Anaheim?
That San Diego crash was out of character for Kitchen. I am going to just chalk it up to the mud and muck instead of trying to glean a deeper meaning. He’s been the picture of consistency outside of that mistake.
Talk about Anthony Bourdon’s 8-6-8 for sixth overall. How uncommon is it for a relatively unknown rider to come out and do what he’s doing?
It’s impressive! He has a lot of supercross experience, albeit European. He has done well against these same riders in Paris, so I believe that helps him with confidence. The other variable is that he’s starting very well and putting himself in position to succeed. He deserves a lot of credit for what he’s accomplishing, not to mention he’s likely down on power compared to the other factory bikes he’s battling.
Last week Aaron Plessinger confirmed he was able to win races at the highest level. Did you notice anything in his riding in Anaheim that would indicate an increased confidence level?
He simply looks the part. He’s not getting pushed around by the past champions and doesn’t seem to struggle to match pace. Those are all key signs that he believes he’s supposed to be up there. I think there will be weekends where he doesn’t quite have it but he has taken a big step forward this year, no doubt about it. Detroit last season seemed to be a one-off. This is a much different dynamic than that. This is who he is in 2024.
Chase Sexton let Jett Lawrence go by without a fight in the third 450SX main event. Did this surprise you? What do you think was going through Sexton’s mind here?
I was very surprised. I’m not sure if Sexton just knew he was going to make a mistake if he tried to hold that pace or if something was off and he had to relent. Sexton’s calling card last season was speed. He could push anyone’s pace and the only liability was his own mistakes. That has not been the case in 2024, whether intentional or not. He’s still learning this new KTM so maybe we see the raw speed reappear this season.