Arenacross
Grand Island
News
Supercross
San Francisco
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Jordon Smith
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. Garrett Marchbanks
Full Results
Arenacross
Guthrie
News
Supercross
San Diego
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Aaron Plessinger
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Justin Barcia
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Nate Thrasher
  2. Garrett Marchbanks
  3. Jordon Smith
Full Results
Live Now
Arenacross
Guthrie 2
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Anaheim 2
Sat Jan 27
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Entry List
250SX West Entry List
  1. Max Vohland
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Garrett Marchbanks
Full Entry List
Upcoming
Arenacross
Prescott Valley
Fri Feb 2
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Detroit
Sat Feb 3
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Aaron Plessinger
  3. Adam Cianciarulo
Full Entry List
250SX East Entry List
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Jalek Swoll
  3. Max Anstie
Full Entry List
Upcoming
Arenacross
Reno
Fri Feb 9
News
Full Schedule

First Look: Anaheim 2

January 26, 2024 10:35pm

The 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship feels as wide open as ever and now we get to see the stars of the sport take on the first of three Triple Crown races this year at this weekend's Anaheim 2 Supercross. We caught up with first time winner and new 450SX points leader Aaron Plessinger, Ken Roczen, RJ Hampshire, Nate Thrasher, and Julien Beaumer ahead of A2 to hear what they expect from the Triple Crown and also how things have been through three rounds so far.

Film/Edit: Kellen Brauer

6D Helmets

Brought to you by 6D helmets, dedicated to the relentless pursuit of brain protection. 6D's patented Omni-Directional Suspension™ technology provides protection capabilities unmatched by any other helmet design. Established in 2011, 6D is the technology leader in both motorcycle and bicycle helmet design.

