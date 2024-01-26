The 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship feels as wide open as ever and now we get to see the stars of the sport take on the first of three Triple Crown races this year at this weekend's Anaheim 2 Supercross. We caught up with first time winner and new 450SX points leader Aaron Plessinger, Ken Roczen, RJ Hampshire, Nate Thrasher, and Julien Beaumer ahead of A2 to hear what they expect from the Triple Crown and also how things have been through three rounds so far.

Film/Edit: Kellen Brauer

