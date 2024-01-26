Racerhead #4

Pro Perspective (Jason Thomas)

Last weekend saw a dynamic we knew was coming but was simply a matter of when. Jett Lawrence has taken the sport by storm. He went undefeated in his debut 450 Pro Motocross Championship and then followed it up with an inaugural SuperMotocross World Championship. He's won nearly anything and everything he's touched. To say that the established elite has built up frustration would be an understatement. They've had to endure headline after headline as the wunderkind went on with his winning ways. These headlines were warranted, though, and to shut down the momentum, they would have to beat him. It's as simple as that. Be mad, be frustrated, but until you can beat him, you'll have to deal with it. That's been the status quo since last May, really. Riders like Ken Roczen were less than pleased last summer as Jett won and the media lauded him. Many sneered when Jett mentioned McGrath's seemingly untouchable 72 wins. It's been a mounting dynamic, a building of pressure. Then, this weekend, we saw the first signs of it on the racetrack. The inevitable arrived.

As Jett was working through the field after a horrific start, he got to the rear of Jason Anderson. On a very one-lined track, Anderson knew how and where to make sure Jett couldn't make a pass stick. Jett tried to force it more than once and nearly crashed in the process. This only fueled Jett's resolve, upping the aggression ante. Anderson, in kind, engaged in the gamesmanship. Anderson thrives in this environment. Anyone who can trade blows with Barcia and not blink is a rider to avoid. Put simply, never play games with an expert in gamesmanship. Starting a fight with a rider as capable as Anderson has extremely low odds of ending well. At best, it's going to impact lap times negatively. At worst, well, San Diego.

Luckily, neither rider crashed. The real incident didn't even take place on the racetrack. The real drama unfolded when the checkers flew, and Jett wanted to voice his displeasure to Anderson. This isn't that uncommon. There are often words exchanged after qualifiers or main events. The difference here was two-fold, though. First, Jett grabbed Anderson's helmet as he was attempting to leave. That's a no-no. Anderson was clearly not having that and gave Jett's helmet a good thrashing. That's also a no-no. Both riders were out of line touching each other and got fined for it. Arguments happen but physical contact can't be tolerated.

The second difference was in the dynamic I led this piece with. Anderson (and others of his caliber) have had enough of Jett's winning and associated publicity. That's a natural occurrence when anyone goes on a winning rampage. Couple that with extensive marketing and brand building, those so inclined are at their breaking point. The same thing happened to Ricky Carmichael in his heyday. The same reasons that Jett is adored cause some to dislike him—especially those competing against him. It's to be expected, really. Anderson is likely full to the brim on hearing about Jett and losing to Jett. Having him grab his helmet went over about as well as New Coke. Jett's success is a powder keg with his competitors. So, it was with McGrath and Emig in their era, Carmichael, Reed, and Stewart in the 2000s, and now Jett as he attempts to take the mantle.

For Jett, this is all valuable learning. Where I see his trajectory headed, there truly is no ceiling. To truly achieve greatness, though, he needs to learn lessons along the way and become wiser for them. Respect is always earned and never given, especially when trying to supplant the incumbent elite. His riding speaks for itself but if he wants to truly have their respect, he will need to show grace in the face of adversity. Ricky Carmichael made this transition, and it showed in his interviews. Early in his career, he would react to challenging nights with pure emotion. As he matured, he gave others credit and vowed to come back stronger. There's a lot to learn in that simple change. As good as Jett is, his competitors deserve his respect and until he gives it to them in even the most trying of times, it will be hard to see reciprocation. He's still the young up and comer with exactly one win 450 SX win to his name. We all know that number will grow exponentially but the most important aspect may be that Jett's emotional acumen grows exponentially alongside it. Grace under fire is not talked about enough but for someone trying to take the SX world by storm, it may be the most impactful lesson to learn.

Photo of the Day Backstory (DC)

I was fortunate enough to be added to a daily email filled with cool motorcycle photos that a man named Claude G. puts together. It's usually cool vintage motocross stuff from the 1970s and '80s and it goes out to a wide variety of industry friends and strangers, including Racer X Publisher Scott Wallenberg. Usually, I know who most of the riders in the photos are, but occasionally one will stump me. That was the case recently with those photo of a rider I did not recognize aboard a very early Yamaha. Scott didn't recognize the guy either, but he knew it was an early version of what become the YZ motocross bike. So, Scott went straight to a very good source of what was going on back in the day, none other than Torsten Hallman, the multi-time FIM Motocross World Champion from Sweden who was one of the most influential motocross people of all time. Hallman was not only very instrumental in the dominant years of Husqvarna, but he was later hired by Yamaha they were trying to enter the industry. (Hallman also really got the sport of motocross going here in America in the 1960s when he was featured on Edison Dye's Inter-Am tour, and he also is largely responsible for the invention of the U.S. motocross aftermarket, but those are stories for another time.)