Arenacross
Grand Island
Supercross
San Francisco
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Jordon Smith
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. Garrett Marchbanks
Full Results
Arenacross
Guthrie
Supercross
San Diego
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Aaron Plessinger
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Justin Barcia
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Nate Thrasher
  2. Garrett Marchbanks
  3. Jordon Smith
Full Results
Upcoming
Arenacross
Guthrie 2
Fri Jan 26
Upcoming
Supercross
Anaheim 2
Sat Jan 27
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Entry List
250SX West Entry List
  1. Max Vohland
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Garrett Marchbanks
Full Entry List
Upcoming
Arenacross
Prescott Valley
Fri Feb 2
Upcoming
Supercross
Detroit
Sat Feb 3
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Aaron Plessinger
  3. Adam Cianciarulo
Full Entry List
250SX East Entry List
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Jalek Swoll
  3. Max Anstie
Full Entry List
Full Schedule

Racer X Films: KTM, GasGas, & Husqvarna Raw Supercross Testing

January 25, 2024 12:45pm | by:

The KTM group with their teams Red Bull KTM, Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GasGas, and Rockstar Energy Husqvarna rented out Hemet Supercross on Wednesday this week to get their boys some training time together. We were on hand to catch defending 450SX champion Chase Sexton, current points leader Aaron Plessinger, along with Justin Barcia, Jorge Prado, Malcolm Stewart, RJ Hampshire, Julien Beaumer, and Guillem Farres as they pounded laps out on the rutted test track. With the rain finally subsiding in SoCal, we're looking ahead to a wild weekend of Triple Crown racing at Anaheim 2.

Film/edit: Simon Cudby

