The KTM group with their teams Red Bull KTM, Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GasGas, and Rockstar Energy Husqvarna rented out Hemet Supercross on Wednesday this week to get their boys some training time together. We were on hand to catch defending 450SX champion Chase Sexton, current points leader Aaron Plessinger, along with Justin Barcia, Jorge Prado, Malcolm Stewart, RJ Hampshire, Julien Beaumer, and Guillem Farres as they pounded laps out on the rutted test track. With the rain finally subsiding in SoCal, we're looking ahead to a wild weekend of Triple Crown racing at Anaheim 2.

Film/edit: Simon Cudby