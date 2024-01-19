Results Archive
Arenacross
Loveland
News
Supercross
Anaheim 1
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. R.J. Hampshire
  2. Jordon Smith
  3. Levi Kitchen
Full Results
Arenacross
Grand Island
News
Supercross
San Francisco
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Jordon Smith
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. Garrett Marchbanks
Full Results
Live Now
Arenacross
Guthrie
News
Upcoming
Supercross
San Diego
Sat Jan 20
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Entry List
250SX West Entry List
  1. Max Vohland
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Garrett Marchbanks
Full Entry List
Upcoming
Arenacross
Guthrie 2
Fri Jan 26
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Anaheim 2
Sat Jan 27
News
Upcoming
Arenacross
Prescott Valley
Fri Feb 2
News
Full Schedule

First Look: San Diego

January 19, 2024 8:45pm | by: , &

It's time for round three of Monster Energy AMA Supercross as we head inside San Diego's Snapdragon Stadium this week. On press day ahead of the event on Saturday, we caught up with Cooper Webb, Eli Tomac, Justin Cooper, Jorge Prado, Jordon Smith, Garrett Marchbanks, Phil Nicoletti, and Maxwell Sanford to hear how things have gone for them through two rounds. Check out several more riders hit the track for the first time in San Diego for a shortened version of the whole track we'll see them race tomorrow night.

Film: Kellen Brauer & Donnie Southers

Edit: Kellen Brauer

6D Helmets

Brought to you by 6D helmets, dedicated to the relentless pursuit of brain protection. 6D’s patented Omni-Directional Suspension™ technology provides protection capabilities unmatched by any other helmet design. Established in 2011, 6D is the technology leader in both motorcycle and bicycle helmet design.

