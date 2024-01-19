It's time for round three of Monster Energy AMA Supercross as we head inside San Diego's Snapdragon Stadium this week. On press day ahead of the event on Saturday, we caught up with Cooper Webb, Eli Tomac, Justin Cooper, Jorge Prado, Jordon Smith, Garrett Marchbanks, Phil Nicoletti, and Maxwell Sanford to hear how things have gone for them through two rounds. Check out several more riders hit the track for the first time in San Diego for a shortened version of the whole track we'll see them race tomorrow night.

Film: Kellen Brauer & Donnie Southers

Edit: Kellen Brauer

6D Helmets

