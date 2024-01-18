No matter, Yamaha responded and held on to the title in 1980 when Mike “Too Tall” Bell rode into his own as a championship winner. By this point supercross was moving into the mainstream, as big events like the ’79 Daytona race were featured on the CBS Sports Spectacular, and massive venues like the Houston Astrodome and the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum filled to capacity when the series visited. And new sponsors like Toyota, Coca-Cola, Miller Beer, and Wrangler Jeans were coming on board. And the series schedule, which featured just two rounds in its inaugural season, had grown to 16 rounds a half-dozen years later.

As far as the racing goes, the next brand to have a breakthrough of sorts came for Suzuki in 1981, when Mark “Bomber” Barnett won the SX title in dominant fashion. What seemed like a new era with Suzuki on top did not pan out according to plan, and it would be another 24 years before a Suzuki rider would win the SX title again.

What transpired instead was the rise of Team Honda, which had yet to win its first SX title when the 1982 season kicked off at what is now Angel Stadium of Anaheim, in front of one of the largest crowds in the building’s history. Donnie “Holeshot” Hansen took the first win of his professional career that night, and he would carry that momentum all the way to the ’82 SX championship.

One year later, the whole process repeated itself, only it was a different Honda rider winning for the first time, in this case David Bailey. The “Little Professor” got his debut win on a race that aired on NBC Sports (another first) and then went on to win the title. Incredibly, the exact same scenario happened a third straight year, with yet another Honda rider, Johnny O’Mara, getting his maiden SX win at Anaheim to start the ’84 campaign, launching himself to the championship.

Kawasaki’s Jeff Ward would finally break Honda’s hold on the AMA Supercross Championship in 1985 when he won one of the closest championships ever, barely edging out Yamaha’s Broc Glover and Honda’s Ron Lechien. Looking a little closer, that ’85 season may have been the most competitive in series history, as there were eight different race winners in eleven total rounds, all of them now in the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame: Jeff Ward, Broc Glover, Ron Lechien, Bob Hannah, David Bailey, Mark Barnett, Johnny O’Mara, and Rick Johnson.

(Photos clockwise) Bob “Hurricane” Hannah (1) was the first dominant star; start of the ’74 Super- bowl of Motocross at the LA Coliseum. David Bailey and Rick Johnson (5) duel at Anaheim ’86; Mark Barnett (1) gave Suzuki their first SX title; Jeff Ward (2) broke up the Honda jugger- naut of the ’80s.