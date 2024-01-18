Round three of Monster Energy AMA Supercross will go down in San Diego, California, this weekend. Check out the list below for a list of who’ll miss the action.
450SX
Logan Karnow – Ankle | Out
Karnow crashed and sustained an ankle injury at the season opener. On Instagram he said he was getting surgery but would be on hand in San Diego.
Ty Masterpool – Ankle | Out
Masterpool is still recovering after undergoing surgery to fix a nagging ankle injury. He’ll be back at some point, but it won’t be in San Diego.
Colt Nichols – Shoulder | Out
Nichols will miss multiple races due to a damaged rotator cuff but told us his recovery is going well and that he’s making good progress. He hopes to be back on the bike “within the next few weeks.” In the meantime, John Short is filling in for him.
Aaron Tanti – Undisclosed | Out
Tanti crashed while practicing and sustained injuries he needed to get fixed. He’s working on getting back to the races but is out for the immediate future.
250SX West Region
Lux Turner – Hip, Pelvis | Out
Turner had a bad crash in Anaheim that resulted in a fracture to the left side of his hip, and a possible pelvis fracture. He’s out for the time being.
Dylan Walsh – Intestine | Out
Walsh had a bad crash in practice at the season opener. A handlebar to the gut resulted in a laceration to his small intestine, but he hopes to be back for the second half of 250SX West Region.
250SX East Region
The 250SX East Region action gets underway on February 3 in Detroit, Michigan.
Stilez Robertson – Wrist
Robertson is recovering after having surgery to repair a serious wrist injury.