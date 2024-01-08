In the main event, it was strategy versus strategy. Lawrence was back out front early and doing his usual bit, riding comfortably while managing a small gap. His ability to control a race with a two-second lead is remarkable. For Webb, though, a two-second deficit with five minutes to go is also his favorite spot. He had to deal with Anderson first, and while he closed at times, he also had a few bad lines, such as in the sand, where he gave time back. Once he figured that out, he went for the pass, but he was a hair too nice, and then Anderson, never accused of such, got him back, and good. That small bit of battle was enough for Lawrence to squirt away, forever. Then Webb crashed. Did Lawrence have this one under control, perfectly, as he usually does? Or was Webb readying the gunships for battle? We don’t know, and that’s what makes this fun. His unorthodox approach makes it difficult to make predictions. You’re just going to have to watch it all unfold.

“Today was a great day,” Webb said. “Qualifying went really well. I was second and third, which was awesome for me, and then I won my heat race. I’ve never won a heat race at A1, so that was really cool. In the main event, I got off to a decent start. I was in third place and trying to get around Jason (Anderson) the whole race. It was kind of us three the whole time – me, him, and Jett (Lawrence). I was trying to make passes, but I just couldn’t make anything stick. Then I had a big crash there at the end. I don’t really know what I did, maybe hit a kicker or something, but all I know is the front went over, and I took a big hit. I’m lucky to be feeling alright. I'm just a little beat up, but nothing crazy, and I still salvaged some decent points. Overall, I’m really happy with my riding. I felt like I was one of the best guys tonight, so I’m super stoked about that and ready for 16 more rounds.”

At least we know the SMX/Paris version of Webb is gone, and the two-time champ Webb is back. Mix his approach with the rest of this field, the ones we were talking about during the preseason, we’ve got a heck of a race brewing for 2024.