Supercross
Anaheim 1
Sat Jan 6
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Entry List
250SX West Entry List
  1. Max Vohland
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Garrett Marchbanks
Full Entry List
Grand Island
Fri Jan 12
News
San Francisco
Sat Jan 13
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Entry List
250SX West Entry List
  1. Max Vohland
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Garrett Marchbanks
Full Entry List
Guthrie
Fri Jan 19
News
2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Souvenir Yearbook

January 5, 2024 11:45am
2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Souvenir Yearbook

Welcome to 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross and the '24 rendition of the Souvenir Yearbook that we here at Racer X produced for the series. Included in the program/souvenir yearbook you'll find track maps, vital series information, schedules, stats, history, rider perspectives, rider information, a preview to what you'll see out on the track, and much, much more. This marks a special time in supercross, as we're celebrating the 50th anniversary and inside the program you'll see a detailed feature diving into some of the greatest moments we've witnessed on the track in supercross. The Yearbook is available at each round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross in print, and we've converted that to a digital flip book format for readers at home. Enjoy the racing this season, and see you at the races!

Read Now
