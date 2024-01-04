Watch: Unyielding: Virtues of a Champion | Alpinestars’ Film on Chase Sexton

Text/film: Alpinestars

Chase Sexton made his ascent to the summit of Supercross racing faster than most, with the 24-year-old already boasting both the 2019 and 2020 250 East Regional Supercross Championships and the 2023 premier class 450 Supercross Championship to his name. While his emergence as a championship contender at the highest level of our sport hasn't come without a great deal of scrutiny, expectation, and setbacks, there can be no doubting the talent and unstoppable determination that this bright young star brings to our sport.

Our latest film Unyielding: Virtues of a Champion brings us a first-hand look at what it takes to navigate the rise to superstardom as an up-and-coming dirt bike racer. For Chase Sexton, that journey has been anything but easy. With appearances from both of Chase's parents, Kelly and Keir Sexton, as well as Chase himself, the film delves into the different kinds of trials and challenges he's faced along the way, highlighting the importance of keeping his family around and involved in his racing program, and ensuring that he never loses the integrity and good morals that he was raised with that have helped him become the great young man that he is today. We also sit down with Chase's high-performance trainer Peter Park, a man who has typically kept a low profile in industry circles, to discover firsthand the rigorous fitness regime and training principles that have guided Chase and helped him become one of the most physically impressive athletes to ever line up on the gate.

Here at Alpinestars, we could not be more proud to be part of Chase Sexton's program and ongoing success. A brilliant racer and athlete, an inspiring and determined man, and most importantly, a champion both on and off the bike. We hope you enjoy the film and we look forward to the many years ahead with Chase and his family flying the Alpinestars flag.

Created, directed, and edited by Dominick Russo.

Secondary camera and footage by Chad Murray.

Special thanks to the Sexton family, Peter Park, Chris Onstott, and KTM Factory Racing.