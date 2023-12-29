We close our eyes and another year goes by... Welcome to the last Racerhead of 2023. It's been an incredible, crazy year in our sport, with a lot more ups than downs. We had massive crowds both indoors and out, the best year ever for Team Honda—and the Lawrence family in particular—plus a whole new championship in the SuperMotocross World Championship (won by a Lawrence on a Honda, or course). We have two new brands coming into the sport in Triumph and Beta, electric bikes charging full-voltage ahead, and ascendent stars in the Lawrences, AMA Supercross Champion Chase Sexton, Haiden Deegan, Tom Vialle... we even multi-time MXGP champion Jorge Prado coming soon! We had another massive (though mostly wet) Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch, and big amateur events all across the country, keeping the post-pandemic success story going. And now we're looking ahead at the 50-year celebration of the AMA Supercross Championship, the return of multi-time SX/MX Champion Eli Tomac, and another exciting new year where so many riders seem capable of winning races.
Of course, we had some not-so-great things happen along the way, like the loss of old friends that meant a great deal to this sport, including Art Eckman, Rick "Super Hunky Sieman, Peter Starr, Roland Hinz, Jeff Alessi, Ken Block, and more. We will be telling you more about many of them in "The Lives They Lived," our annual New Year's Eve requiem.
With this being a mostly slow holiday week—with hopefully no last-minute December Surprise—we thought we would switch up Racerhead a little bit and just talk about the year that was, what each of our favorite stories were, and maybe take a glimpse and a guess into what might lay ahead in 2024...
And also in 2024, I look forward to our very own Jason Weigandt finally making his long-overdue debut as television host for Monster Energy AMA Supercross!
But first, we wish you all a belated Merry Christmas, a safe and Happy New Year, and we will see you at the races in 2024. I’ve asked our staffers to name their favorite memory of 2023 and their best prediction for ’24 as part of Racerhead this week. But first, our SX countdown photos and a quick programming reminder from Mitch Kendra.
SX Preview Shows (Mitch Kendra)
The supercross season will kick off with the Anaheim 1 Supercross January 6 at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California. To help provide insight on the 2023 season and preview the ’24 campaign, the season preview show will air this weekend. Last week’s SMX broadcast schedule announcement press release had the following note on the preview show:
SMX Preview Show Presented Saturday, Dec. 30, at 4 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock
A SuperMotocross World Championship one-hour preview special airs Saturday, Dec. 30, at 4 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock, headlined by appearances from 2023 SuperMotocross 450 World Champion Jett Lawrence, who will be making his Supercross debut in the premier class, and 2023 SuperMotocross 250 World Champion Haiden Deegan. The preview show will also feature Jett’s brother Hunter, who will be starting his rookie year in the 450 class, 2022 Supercross and Pro Motocross champion Eli Tomac, 2018 Supercross champion Jason Anderson, two-time Supercross champion Cooper Webb, 2023 Monster Energy 450 Supercross Champion Chase Sexton, and veteran racers Aaron Plessinger and Justin Barcia will also be featured as they prepare for the upcoming 2024 season.
Check out the full Anaheim 1 Supercross TV/streaming broadcast below.
Anaheim 1 (A1)
Saturday, January 6
2024 SMX Season Preview Show - Live - December 30 - 4:00 PM
- 2024 SMX Season Preview ShowLiveDecember 30 - 4:00 PM
Race Day Live - Live - January 6 - 2:30 PM
- Race Day LiveLiveJanuary 6 - 2:30 PM
Pre-Race Show - Live - January 6 - 7:30 PM
- Pre-Race ShowLiveJanuary 6 - 7:30 PM
Night Show - Live - January 6 - 8:00 PM
- Nigh ShowLiveTBA
- Night ShowLiveJanuary 6 - 8:00 PM
Night Show (Re-air) - January 7 - 2:00 PM
- Nigh Show (Re-air)TBA
Favorite Story of 2023 (Jason Weigandt)
One event produced memories both good and bad, so instead of saying the best memory, I’ll just say the memorable event of 2023 was the Denver Supercross. My son was part of the KTM Junior Supercross Challenge that night, which alone made things unforgettable, personally, but it also added texture to one of the most unexpected stories: Eli Tomac exiting the series with injury. See, I normally watch the races from either the press box or broadcast booth, but on this night in Denver, my wife and I were watching from the stands. I got to experience opening ceremonies with the people, and when Tomac rolled into the stadium, the home-state fans were deafeningly loud. I got chills from this. Here was Eli, a living legend, still in his prime, in position to win yet another Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship, cheered by his home fans. It was awesome.
This, of course, only set up the juxtaposition at the end of the night, when he tore his Achilles. A lot of us left the stadium thinking that would be the end of Eli’s career. That’s a terrible way to go out. As it turns out, it was so terrible that Eli decided it would indeed not be the way he went out! Phew.
The whole weekend was unforgettable. When we glanced at the track on Friday, my wife noticed this mega-steep wall jump before the finish. In her mind, a kid in the KJSC event would not be able to get over that wall. Someone would probably flip over and ignite a huge pileup. That night, we hosted a PulpMX/Racer X Live show the night before to hang with some fans, and we really built up this “Wall of Death” and asked the crowd if they thought the kids could make it. (Mind you, we were all safe in the knowledge that the KJSC has been around for 25 years, and the track crew is well-versed on what the kids and bikes can do.)
So, Saturday rolls around and my wife implores me to talk to the track crew and AMA staff to ask about removing the wall jump. They said they would “consider it” but would like to see the kids try it in practice. So now my wife is in the stands biting her nails in intense fear. This wall jump will be a disaster! As luck would have it, they send the kids out in bike number order, and my son was given number two. On the first lap of practice, he passes bike number one, which now means he will be the first bike to get to the wall jump!
So now I know anyone who attended our live show, all my buddies in the press box, the Dirt Wurx and AMA crew, and of course my wife in stands, are going to be laser-focused on that wall jump. Will he make it? This was building to an Evel Knievel like experience! And then, my son approached the wall jump and….rode right over it. So did everyone else. Actually, I think one rider could not climb it on lap one. After that it was fine, and they all made it The wall jump stayed. Crisis averted. Also, because my son was the first rider to complete a lap, his name stood atop the timing tower. Yep, Weigandt on top of the board. Never, ever, ever thought I’d see the day.
My son got sixth in the main that night, which was perfect, because I wanted him to have a good time but also not harbor any delusions of a factory ride down the road. His dad is way too busy on weekends to pursue a racing career. Also, his dad is too inept. This is just a fun hobby for us. The difference was really rammed home a few hours after the race, when Tomac went out. See, Eli Tomac has one of the smartest moto dads ever, which is much different than what my kid has to work with (me). For most, this sport should just be about creating family memories. For a few that have the talent and make the sacrifices to take to the top, like Eli Tomac, it becomes very, very serious.
Luckily for Eli, his family and his fans, the racing memories of Denver won’t be the last ones.
Prediction for 2024 (Weigandt)
This goes right into my Denver memories. I believe Eli Tomac will be just as good in 2024 as he was in 2023. I don’t think he’ll be diminished at all. Does that mean he will win the supercross title? I think that depends more on others. Does Chase Sexton get even better? Is Jett Lawrence as good at 450 supercross as he is 450 motocross? Does Cooper Webb get even better with his return to Star Racing Yamaha? I have lots of questions but none of them are about Eli Tomac.
Favorite Story of 2023 (Matthes)
I wasn't planning on contributing to RH this week as I'm down in Cabo san Lucas for some R&R (looking for Sammy Hagar) before the big machine starts rolling but when DC asks for something, you make it happen. I got a lot of favorite stories from the year but two stand out for me. Like Keefer said, being able to ride Chase Sexton and Jett Lawrence's factory HRC bikes at Washougal was pretty cool. Honda's Honda you know? Thanks to Lars Lindstrom at the red riders for making it happen for us and sure, I wish I was a better rider to really take advantage of the opportunity but man, it was cool. Jett's bike was phenomenal even for a fatter, +45 Vet B rider! Not many journalists get to ride a factory Honda and that was awesome.
And then on track, I would say Ken Roczen's win in Indianapolis. I was a bit skeptical of Kenny's move to HEP Suzuki, I figured he would be good and just gather a few podiums and ride this thing out. To get a win and in that exciting manner was awesome for him, the team and Suzuki itself. Then he became the only rider to qualify faster than Jett in MX at his only race he showed up at and then battled up front in all the SMX races, then also added great rides at the Motocross of Nations, Paris and another WSX Championship. Yup, stop doubting Ken Roczen, right? On top of it, I think personality-wise he's really become a bit happier with acceptance that he's not 'the guy' anymore. No pressure on him right now. Waving the kick starter on the podium, being really open in interviews, etc.—life's good for Ken Roczen these days.
Prediction For ‘24 (Matthes)
On the Racer X SX Preview Shows I gave my prediction that Chase Sexton backs up his SX 2024 title in an opposite effect of last year where I think that Jett kid will actually be the "fastest" rider week to week but makes some rookie mistakes. So, I'll give out another prediction here free of charge: I'll be VERY sad after the opening round of the 250SX East Coast when Evan Ferry, Tim Ferry's kid, is out there racing. You see back in the day my buddy Dean Baker wrenched for Mike Craig and then Christian Craig and I took great delight in this fact and told Dean he was wayyyy too old, that's a sign he needed to quit, etc., etc. Like working for a father and a son? WOW. Now I won't be working for Evan obviously (but I'm ready if Triumph needs me!) but having wrenched for the dad for five years, holding Evan when he was a baby and NOW interviewing him after the race asking him how his set-up was? Yes, the true definition of FML.
Life of Hansel (Aaron Hansel)
Well this is just unfair. You really want me to come up with my best memory of 2023!? Between supercross, motocross, SMX, and just clowning around with my Racer X colleagues, there are countless memories to choose from, and as soon as I write one down, I’ll invariably come up with another one that seems better.
One of my favorite parts involves someone who doesn’t even race anymore. As you might know, former WMX superstar (not the biggest star, to be clear), Sarah Whitmore, has joined the crew and has been a huge help in keeping the wheels turning on the online side of things. She’s also, albeit unwittingly, served as an endless source of comic relief. People who know me know I’m a big fan of Jessica Patterson, or seven-time, as I like to call her. Well, Whitmore and Patterson weren’t exactly buddies on the track, so it’s been great to be able to constantly remind everyone, especially Whitmore, of just how great Patterson was in her very long prime. When Whitmore does something especially well, I wonder out loud just how much better Patterson would have been at that task. When she makes a mistake (I admit, it’s not very often), I’m always sure to point out that “JP$ would never have done that.” It’s truly a rich source of amusement for me, and I’m glad Whitmore is such a good sport about it. I’m sure there’ve been times she’s been seething at her keyboard though!
My favorite racing moment came at the A1 press conference. When it ended, I found myself in the stands looking out at the track. Another reporter, who worked for a non-racing publication (I can’t remember which one), knew nothing about racing and we got to chatting a little bit about supercross. At one point she asked how long it would take to get around the track, to which I answered, “About a minute.” Her reaction was priceless. First came a blank stare, then annoyance, thinking I was messing with her because of her lack of knowledge. Try as I might, I couldn’t get her to believe the boys would be turning 60-second lap times—in her mind it was simply impossible to get around that track, with “all those huge bumps,” that quickly. The conversation ended with her shaking her head and walking away, with me doing my best to hold in laughter. When you’re used to this sport you sometimes forget just how amazing it, and its athletes, really are, and that interaction with that reporter was a reminder of just how badass racing is.
As for predictions, I'm betting we see six different main event winners in 450SX, Haiden Deegan will, or will be perceived to be, involved in some sort of drama (while winning multiple races), the nationals will be intense and somehow not turn out the way anyone thinks, and Whitmore will be reminded over and over that the scoreboard doesn't lie. You can stamp that last one!
Moto Momma (Sarah Whitmore)
I guess I am chiming in here too, thanks Hansel! Last year started with my son having the audacity to show up three weeks early, the Wednesday before Anaheim 1. This was only hours after I had told Mitch Kendra I would work during my off days that weekend, because of all the extra work that comes with the opener. I recently realized my son’s first birthday (and every birthday hereafter) will coincide with an A1 party as well, so I hope he continues to like racing as much as mom (and dad).
This leads to my favorite racing memory this season. Even though we took Finn to Red Bud, he was only six months old. By the time SMX in Chicagoland rolled around he was much more alert and may or may not have already gone for a ride on a pit bike. So, he seemed to understand, or at least he was excited by the noise of the bikes. Watching Ken Roczen absolutely hauling and then take the win (from our vantage point in the stands we could not see “the wave” and the crowd was too loud to hear if the announcers mentioned it) was such a cool memory to share with him.
Finn even picked out his favorite rider in Chicagoland, as every time Jo Shimoda went by, he would cheer and wave his arms in the air. Which leads to our 2024 predictions that Jo will win his 250SX regional title AND the motocross championship as well.
My second prediction is that I will repeatedly have to remind Hansel that even though I am old, washed up, and have an eight-level spinal fusion I could still kick his butt on the track. Easily.
Favorite Story of 2023 (Keefer)
I don't have the memory of races like DC, Weege, JT, or even Matthes as it is mostly clogged up with testing information about motorcycles, but I do recollect being in awe of watching Jett dominate the 2023 AMA Pro Motocross Series all summer. Coming into the series I didn't even think that Jett could manage a perfect season but after watching him race a couple rounds I knew the others were in trouble. At times, it looked like Sexton would stop the streak, but as we all witnessed the kid wouldn't be denied. Also, watching him ride his factory Honda CRF450R is something that is amazing to anyone that rides a dirt bike. If you were in bed sleeping and dreaming of your perfect day of riding at your local track, it still wouldn't be as good as what we witnessed over the summer. Not to mention that Matthes and I got to ride his actual race machine at Washougal this year makes watching this perfect season closer to home for me. We got to ride the perfect factory machine! That is pretty damn cool!
Prediction For 2024 (Keefer)
My prediction for 2024 is that it will be the year of MOOKIE FEVER. I predict Mookie will win his first ever AMA Supercross race and he will make it through a full series.
Also, to add to Hansel's Sarah Whitmore comment, I just want to let everyone know that the Jessica Patterson and Sarah Whitmore debate happens weekly with my kid and I at my house. He is team Sarah, and I am team JP$! He will break down the reasons why Sarah was a technically better rider than JP$ and I will then will immediately follow his rant up with how mcnay championship Jessica won. That is all! Love you Sarah, no hate comms! -KK
Team Lawrence and Team USA (DC)
It's hard to look beyond the incredible season that Jett Lawrence had in 2023, when he won the 250 SX West Region—his fourth title in the 250 class—and then moved up to the 450 and had a perfect summer, winning all 22 motos of the AMA 450 Pro Motocross Championship, then won the million-dollars-plus that came with the inaugural SMX Championship, and then took star turns at both the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations as well as the Paris Supercross. Jett's won every championship series he's entered going back to going back to the summer of 2021. (Quick trivia: Who was the last person to beat Jettson in a championship series?)
There's also Hunter Lawrence, of course, who went right along with his younger brother, sweeping both of his classes in MX and SX in 2023, though an injury knocked him out of his shot at adding the SMX title. I've been pulling for Hunter to get at least one title as he's been mostly in his little brother's shadow in recent years, and he certainly handled that. Now they are 450 teammates at Honda. Their mutual successes have been a fun story to watch unfold, and I can't wait to see the next chapter in 2024 when they both debut in 450 SX, beginning on January 6 at Angel Stadium in Anaheim.
Looking ahead in that proverbial crystal ball, the one story I see playing out much differently than it did this past year is the plight of Team USA at the FIM Motocross of Nations. 2023 was pretty much a disaster for Team USA, not just at the race but throughout the season, when riders began either getting knocked out of contention to be on the team (Eli Tomac, for instance) or just not wanting to go race in France. We were lucky to even cobble together a team that consisted of Aaron Plessinger, RJ Hampshire and Christian Craig, and while they meant well and should be respected for stepping up and riding for their country when so many others didn't/couldn't, it was obvious to all that this was not the lineup anyone might have imagined last spring. And of course, they were soundly defeated in France, giving up the MXoN title that seemed to be back in our regular possession after 2022's big win at RedBud.
So for 2024, my most optimistic prediction is that we will see a return to those days when being on Team USA was one of the highest honors in our sport, we get back in the running to win the Peter Chamberlain Trophy, and then when the race returns to the U.S. in 2025 we will see our boys line up with #1, #2 and #3, just like '23, but with an actual chance of winning.
Favorite Memory of 2023 (Thomas)
My favorite memory of the 2023 racing season is one that might be a bit painful to some. 2023 marked my first year on the SMX broadcast team (with a nod to the Pro Motocross Championship in 2022). Being on camera in Monster Energy Supercross is something I never thought I would get to do. I dreamed of it my entire life but most dreams remain just that. Alas, there I was, nervous and stressed for many rounds in 2023.
Detroit came just past the midway point of the series. Going in, there was nothing out of the norm to really point to. The championship was heating up, sure, but it was another round on a marathon run towards Salt Lake City. As the main event launched off the pad in southern Michigan, no one could have known that Aaron Plessinger was also about to launch into their living room and remain in their hearts forever. As AP7 attempted to run away with that main event, the suspense was building. He was really going to do it! In a title fight between Tomac, Webb, and Sexton, Aaron Plessinger was going to steal a win. And then, it all spectacularly came apart. His huge side-saddle crash and subsequent front flip left him beaten and battered, his KTM smoking to signify the melee. Everyone aware of what happened was in shock and disbelief. I was torn between the agony of his mistake but also trying to remain locked in on what was unfolding. There was still a race going on and Chase Sexton would win it (albeit with a points penalty).
As the checkers flew, my headset rang out with the words “you need to go interview AP”. Keep in mind, AP didn’t look like he was healthy, let alone in any frame of mind to go on national television. I stuttered something back to the truck along the lines of “umm, err, I don’t know if that’s a good idea”. I was met with another encouraging message about grabbing him for a word. So, I ran to the tunnel entrance and flagged him down. Before we went live, I asked him if he was ok to do this. The last thing I would want is for him to be concussed and say things that he wasn’t cognizant of. He assured me he was up for it and with that, and the camera light came on.
For anyone who saw his interview, you already know the rest. He gave one of the most transparent, heartfelt interviews I have ever seen across any platform. The devastation and agony he felt was evident to anyone and everyone. If you possess a soul, you felt for Aaron Plessinger in that moment. I was barely able to hold it together myself. I was somewhere in between feelings of empathy and admiration. I’ll never forget that moment, though. As long as I live, I will remember the feeling I had as he shared his pain.
Every season brings memories and things we will hold dear for years to come. This sport has shaped many of our lives and usually for the better. For me, the Detroit Supercross of 2023 is one of those memories that will never be forgotten.
Favorite Moto Memories of 2023 (Mitch Kendra)
Like everyone above, it is difficult to pick just one memory or story that stands out above everything else from 2023. For me, there are a handful of trips I took that stick out to me the most, so I will keep it brief when explaining these, as all my colleagues know my writing can be rather long winded!
Daytona Bike Week: This was the third time I drove down to Florida for the entire weeklong experience with my Racer X coworkers, covering the Daytona SX, the Wild Boar GNCC, the RCSX event, and the vintage racing, plus sprinkle in some trips to the fun spots filled with hundreds and hundreds of Harley-Davidsons. Although we stick out like a sore thumb—me in my khaki shorts and Nike shoes, especially—we always enjoy a weeklong adventure of hanging out with the boys (Dustin, Matt, Tom, Weege, Davey, Derek, and whoever else we come across) and even getting some riding in, too! Dustin and I stopped at ClubMX on our way down, where we were treated well by Brandon Haas and Mike Bonacci, the race team personnel, and even some of the riders. These Daytona trips always make for long days and late nights, but lots of fun. Bike week!
Honda Hills Vintage Race in July: My dad and I were able to get his 1970s Husqvarna 250 restored and ready to race for the American Historic Racing Motorcycle Association (AHRMA) event at Honda Hills in Ohio. My dad recalled watching the pros there as a teenager and this time he was able to race there himself. After a few “test” days at home on our short single track, this weekend was the first time riding Dad’s Husqvarna at a legitimate track. The bike did not run perfectly, but it ran well enough for us to stay safe, and I even got some seat time on it—and even some air! We met a lot of new friends and are looking forward to our next vintage race next summer.
Washougal National: The 2023 event was not only my first time at Washougal Motocross Park for Pro Motocross, but it was my farthest trip west in my life. I was lucky to have my fiancé Caity tag along with me, too, which was an added bonus. We watched the racing together from different spots of the track then we explored some sights in Washington afterwards (seeing the Pacific Ocean in person for the first time!). This trip was also the first time I met our man Aaron Hansel (clearly, I was not a highlight for him this year haha) as well as hangout with Weege, Kellen, and Tom at the track on raceday. But meeting a coworker I have interacted with via messaging apps, phone calls, and zoom meetings now for about five years was long overdue. This trip started with an epic day from both Jett Lawrence (continuing his perfect streak) and Haiden Deegan (his first ever 1-1 day) and ended with sightseeing and exploring with my best friend. (That’s Caity, not Hansel.) It does not get much better than that for a first trip out west!
Big Dave Vet Homecoming: I know, another racing/riding highlight of my own, but oh well. As we gathered again with friends and family for a weekend of camping at High Point Raceway for easily my favorite event of the year (my brother’s and my dad’s as well). I raced through the woods Saturday on my ’21 Yamaha, then split time on it and Dad’s Husqvarna on the moto track on Sunday. This weekend brings tons of friends by our camp setup, so we spent late nights bench racing, talking about life, and making moon pies around the fire! Again, tough to beat this weekend because of the format (lots of seat/track time) and gathering of many friends and family.
SMX Race at zMAX Dragway: Lastly on this list, is the first SMX race. It was fun being at this race (being a small, small part of history) and meeting new faces. For the drive down, I got to tag along with Davey in the big blue Racer X truck. As I have said before, long rides with him are as much as American history lessons as they are moto history lessons—I again cherished the sights he pointed out, when I was awake of course. I also stopped by ClubMX once again (ending the year off where I started it off) and Mike B took Trevin Nelson and me out to dinner at a local shop near the facility. “Mr. Mike” as some call him, always goes above and beyond for people. It does not go unnoticed.
I could go on and on about everyone that I met and everyone who supported me this year, but I am fortunate and thankful to say that list would be too long to include everyone here. Thank you everyone for the backing! See you all in 2024!
As for one final favorite memory from the pro scene, I know Davey and the others touched on it, but it would have to be Jett Lawrence’s perfect season in motocross. I was at a handful of races this summer, including the Unadilla National, when Jett officially clinched the title. To see him pulling off the track, fist pumping, and hugging everyone and celebrating…it was pure emotion. Then to see him finish the deal at the Ironman National finale. Again, cliché, but I will always remember being able to cover these races and Jett’s perfect season.
2024 Predictions (MK)
As far as my on-track predictions for 2024, we will see a lot of storylines to follow, but I think our top three throughout the year will be Eli Tomac, Chase Sexton, and Jett Lawrence, with Tomac taking the 450SX crown and the trio battling for the 450 Class Pro Motocross title (fingers crossed). I am with Keefer here, as my heavy 450SX sleeper pick is Malcolm Stewart.
In terms of 250cc, I have three riders I expect big things from all year: Jo Shimoda, Levi Kitchen, and Haiden Deegan. Shimoda and Kitchen need to prove themselves on their new teams and take that step from one race winner to threatening for race wins week in and week out, and to be constantly on the podium. We know RJ Hampshire will be a championship threat, we hear Max Anstie is flying at the test track, we have seen Cameron McAdoo battle through gritty rides, and we know Austin Forkner is damn fast and could win multiple races. So, who is going to step up their game? In terms of Deegan, the second-generation rider had a damn good rookie year in ’23 and one would think he could only get better if he improves in a few areas. I have two sleepers in 250cc I think could really make the season even more fun: Nate Thrasher and Seth Hammaker. Both have blazing speed but have had a few run ins with injuries. A full year healthy for these two and they could really make ’24 interesting as teammates battle for the titles! My rookie to watch will be Julien Beaumer. If he races the A1 SX opener and the 250SX West Region like we anticipate, I do not know if he will be on the top step of the podium immediately, but it will be fun to see where he slots in.
Thanks for reading Racerhead. Remember to check in here again for The Lives They Lived on New Year’s Eve. See you at the races!