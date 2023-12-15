Racerhead #50

Pro Perspective (Jason Thomas)

After a big week of rider interviews, pre-production, and planning in Anaheim last week, this week was back to normal for the SMX world. Riders would be in full training mode with minds focused on 2024. Riders likely put in somewhere around 75 laps a day, 1-2 hours on the bicycle (gets a bit shorter as we get closer to A1) and stretching/gym work to boot. It's a rinse-and-repeat cycle for this week and next which has followed a month or two of this same dynamic already. The holidays will throw a wrench into the routine a bit, but trainers will try to maintain consistency as much as possible. It's a delicate balance of earning progress on the racetrack but also satisfying life responsibilities with family and friends.

The weekends during bootcamp are a nice reprieve but it's not cocktails and pool towels, either. The laps on the track are typically on hiatus but bicycle rides and stretching remain. Even on the lightest rest day imaginable, some sort of bicycle work would be involved. There is not a single day where exercise is missing from the menu. Those lighter days are referred to as "active recovery" and for riders, a Godsend this time of year. Bodies are sore from the relentless work. Not just muscles, either. Hand blisters and saddle sores (monkey butt) are rampant during boot camp. These non-riding days are critical to give areas of the body a break so more work can continue next week.

If all of this sounds like torture, it should. Boot camp is not fun. Even riding dirt bikes can take a brutal toll on body and mind. It's all necessary, though. There is no worse feeling than showing up to Anaheim and knowing you aren't ready. The regret of cheating the program and not putting in the work required is far heavier than the work itself. Sleeping easy and letting results play out with confidence is a frame of mind earned, not given. Weeks like this are how that mindset is developed.

EAST/WEST (Matthes)

Although the teams are getting better about declaring what coast their 250SX riders will be on, allow me for a moment to again mention that the fact we come into the Anaheim 1 SX without a for-sure list of who's racing one of the classes is a joke. Imagine showing up for a Raiders game and not knowing who they're playing. (Well, the Chargers certainly will know…) Like I tell the team managers, it's not set in stone, things happen, but can you at least declare who's who for SOME sort of list? Like, for the fans that buy tickets and stuff.

Okay, rant over. Well, I did some texting of team managers, sources, and other people in the pits to get some sort of list of who's going to race A1 250SX West Coast. I'd like to stress that this isn't a complete list but just guys that I know or strongly suspect are racing west so calm down in the comments.

Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki (Mitch Payton is notorious for signing up all his guys for A1 but in this case, he's got injuries that make figuring out his line up really easy this year. TAKE THAT PAYTON!): Levi Kitchen, Max Vohland (who my source says is "flying at the test track").

Star Yamaha (THANK YOU Mr. Coker for actually telling me! You're a saint): Nate Thrasher, Jordon Smith, Nick Romano.

Honda HRC (Honda manager Lars Lindstrom declared their line up on the PulpMX Show when he was in. What a hero, although Chance Hymas recovering from ACL surgery does make this easy): Jo Shimoda

Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GasGas: Ryder DeFrancesco

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna: RJ Hampshire

Red Bull KTM: Julien Beaumer

Bar X Suzuki: Max Miller, Anthony Bourdon

MCR: Mitchell Oldenburg (we think, but maybe Vince Friese?)