Racerhead #50

Welcome to Racerhead, where the countdown to Anaheim 1 and a brand-new season of Monster Energy AMA Supercross continues. We’re also 10 days away from Christmas, so everyone is scrambling to both get ready for both. (Jason Thomas will tell you what that’s like for the riders in his Pro Perspective below.) Anticipation is building for the whole “50 Years of Supercross” season as if it were the Perfect Storm 2, but we will get more into that in the remaining 22 days to come.
Before we get into the week that’s happenings, we need to bid farewell to three people that had an outsized impact on the sport in general. First, there was news last weekend of the passing of Rick “Super Hunky” Sieman, the erstwhile editor of Dirt Bike Magazine and a true champion of motorcycling. He was there from the start with Dirt Bike, first published in 1971, and he helped set the standard for what an entertaining and informative motorcycle magazine should be. Rick also fought the good fight against land closures, was readily willing to get out of the comfort zone of California (he was originally from Pennsylvania) and was hugely influential. His visits to the Blackwater 100 helped put the Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing Series on the map, and long after he retired, he continued to shape moto journalism through his columns, as well as through the seminars he often gave. He also self-published a book of his columns entitled “Monkey Butt” that is a must for your moto library.
Howard Russell was the father of 1991 AMA National Enduro Champion Jeff Russell and the grandfather of eight-time GNCC Champion Kailub Russell. But he’s probably best known for the obstacle named after him, a particularly difficult and nasty section of the Snowshoe GNCC course called “Howard’s Hole.” They call it that because Howard, owner of the farm that the Sunday Creek GNCC is run on, also worked on the GNCC tracks for many years, helping to reclaim the land after a weekend of thousands on thousands of tire tracks. One year, after a very wet and muddy Snowshoe race, Howard managed to get not one but two bulldozers stuck in that one swampy, rocky section of the track that he was trying to clean up. Over the years “Howard’s Hole” became something of a centerpiece for the event and the whole series, and now thousands of fans go there to spectate, party, help the riders through the mud, and celebrate. Howard Russell loved motorcycles and tractors, and when he was buried on Wednesday near his home in Ohio, he had little versions of both with him in his casket.
Check out a brief glimpse of Howard's Hole below:
And then there was the news today that Jim “Bubba” Chiasson passed. He was not a journalist, nor a promoter, nor even a racer. Bubba was more of an impresario, a key figure in the whole Crusty Demons of Dirt group that revolutionized the motorcycle industry in the nineties and made freestyle motocross a huge thing. His scene-stealing cameo appearances in FMX videos and films like the cult classic Frezno Smooth made him one of the best-known figures of the genre (though once upon a time he was a pretty good local hotshoe from Virginia). Bubba was a funny man with a huge heart. Like Super Hunky and Howard, he influenced more people that he probably ever imagined. All three of these men—Rick Sieman, Howard Russell, Jim Chiasson—will be missed.
On an unfortunately related note, a well-liked Florida motocross rider and father and amateur team owner named Chris Bragg was killed in a riding accident at Orlando Motocross Park. Bragg had crashed and was struck by another rider. He is survived by his wife Brandy and his two daughters, Bailey and Kiley. Godspeed, Chris.
Looking ahead to Anaheim, here's our buddy Josh Gagnon's SX Countdown jerseys; give him a follow on Instagram at @alwaysbelieve331.
And is this the first December surprise? Caden Braswell announced on IG he is going in for knee surgery and will miss 2024 supercross...
And here’s a get-well-soon to not only Caden by Axell Hodges, who had a big get-off in the dunes and, well, here’s what he posted…
Unfortunately "Slay" wasn't the only one suffering a femur injury, as Haiden Deegan's mechanic (and long-time Justin Brayton wrench, which Weege made us add) Brent Duffe crashed while riding last weekend and broke his femur as well.
Check out some preseason coverage from the last few days:
Pro Perspective (Jason Thomas)
After a big week of rider interviews, pre-production, and planning in Anaheim last week, this week was back to normal for the SMX world. Riders would be in full training mode with minds focused on 2024. Riders likely put in somewhere around 75 laps a day, 1-2 hours on the bicycle (gets a bit shorter as we get closer to A1) and stretching/gym work to boot. It's a rinse-and-repeat cycle for this week and next which has followed a month or two of this same dynamic already. The holidays will throw a wrench into the routine a bit, but trainers will try to maintain consistency as much as possible. It's a delicate balance of earning progress on the racetrack but also satisfying life responsibilities with family and friends.
The weekends during bootcamp are a nice reprieve but it's not cocktails and pool towels, either. The laps on the track are typically on hiatus but bicycle rides and stretching remain. Even on the lightest rest day imaginable, some sort of bicycle work would be involved. There is not a single day where exercise is missing from the menu. Those lighter days are referred to as "active recovery" and for riders, a Godsend this time of year. Bodies are sore from the relentless work. Not just muscles, either. Hand blisters and saddle sores (monkey butt) are rampant during boot camp. These non-riding days are critical to give areas of the body a break so more work can continue next week.
If all of this sounds like torture, it should. Boot camp is not fun. Even riding dirt bikes can take a brutal toll on body and mind. It's all necessary, though. There is no worse feeling than showing up to Anaheim and knowing you aren't ready. The regret of cheating the program and not putting in the work required is far heavier than the work itself. Sleeping easy and letting results play out with confidence is a frame of mind earned, not given. Weeks like this are how that mindset is developed.
EAST/WEST (Matthes)
Although the teams are getting better about declaring what coast their 250SX riders will be on, allow me for a moment to again mention that the fact we come into the Anaheim 1 SX without a for-sure list of who's racing one of the classes is a joke. Imagine showing up for a Raiders game and not knowing who they're playing. (Well, the Chargers certainly will know…) Like I tell the team managers, it's not set in stone, things happen, but can you at least declare who's who for SOME sort of list? Like, for the fans that buy tickets and stuff.
Okay, rant over. Well, I did some texting of team managers, sources, and other people in the pits to get some sort of list of who's going to race A1 250SX West Coast. I'd like to stress that this isn't a complete list but just guys that I know or strongly suspect are racing west so calm down in the comments.
Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki (Mitch Payton is notorious for signing up all his guys for A1 but in this case, he's got injuries that make figuring out his line up really easy this year. TAKE THAT PAYTON!): Levi Kitchen, Max Vohland (who my source says is "flying at the test track").
Star Yamaha (THANK YOU Mr. Coker for actually telling me! You're a saint): Nate Thrasher, Jordon Smith, Nick Romano.
Honda HRC (Honda manager Lars Lindstrom declared their line up on the PulpMX Show when he was in. What a hero, although Chance Hymas recovering from ACL surgery does make this easy): Jo Shimoda
Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GasGas: Ryder DeFrancesco
Rockstar Energy Husqvarna: RJ Hampshire
Red Bull KTM: Julien Beaumer
Bar X Suzuki: Max Miller, Anthony Bourdon
MCR: Mitchell Oldenburg (we think, but maybe Vince Friese?)
1990 Yamaha YZ125 (Keefer)
I got a chance to test Steve's 1990 YZ125 restoration for an upcoming Garage Build video this week at Glen Helen Raceway and wow did it open my eyes up. It opened my eyes up on how spoiled we are as rider nowadays compared to the ‘90s. With all the power we need at our disposal to suspension that allows you to make more mistakes than you should. The ‘90s were scary, man! Although Steve's YZ125 was slower than a turtle crossing the street, it was a hell of a lot of fun to ride and I am excited for you all to check out the video next month! From coming from Darkside's garage in boxes to what you see here, is quite a transformation! I am glad Steve has more patience than I do, because I would of saw those boxes of crap and told Darkside to "beat it"! Steve's heart is red, people!
MAD MAX (Matthes)
Do I mean, Max Anstie or Max Miller? It works either way for "Mad Max." In this case, it’s the latter. I caught up with the PNW privateer Max Miller the other day for a podcast on his new ride on Bar X Suzuki, his 2023 season where he raced every size bike, and in three different series.
Video Vault
Hey, Watch It!
Treat yourself to this very entertaining Jett vs. Hunter Challenge, hosted by Jase from Gypsy Tales:
Donn Maeda and the Swap Moto Live crew did a very cool sit-down with Brian Deegan on the Metal Mulisha days:
Red Bull KTM’s Tom Vialle on his first year in America, and his return to the Paris SX:
GoPro: Arenacross Madness with Izaih Clark
GoPro: Crazy Sand Speed at Moto Sandbox w/Klark Robbins
Levi Kitchen - CHEF'S VLOG ep. 13
Weege and JT were back with this very cool behind-the-scenes show:
R.I.P Jim “Bubba” Chiasson:
Head-Scratching Headline/s Of The Week
"America's most inbred family who speak in grunts and live in squalid shack need $250k for new home"—TheMirror.com (another thanks to Stan the Stump Grinder for the contribution)
"A Georgia Fan Wants To ____ Up the Flights From Atlanta to Lincoln, NE So Top 2024 QB Dylan Raiola Can't Go on His Official Visit to Nebraska" -Barstool Sports
"Doritos rolls out $65 bottle of nacho cheese-flavored liquor that ‘tastes like the real thing"—NY Post
“Hoosier Tire Named Coolest Thing Made in Indiana”
"In-N-Out Burger’s opening day in Idaho ends in chaos with 8-hour lines and customers fuming after they camped overnight." -The US Sun
Random Notes
Scott's Run Settlement House project
Racer X and MX Sports were full of Christmas Spirit this year. We all got together for an Adopt-A-Family project for Scott's Run Settlement House, a 100+ years organization that helps families all year but especially at the holidays when expenses can be overwhelming, leaving little extra money for celebrations or Santa’s gifts. All of our elves chipped in for shopping, wrapping and delivering plenty to help this family have a wonderful Christmas. Happy Holidays Indeed!
For the latest from Canada, check out DMX Frid’EH Update #50.
Thanks for reading Racerhead. See you at the races!