Carson Mumford Signs with MotoConcepts
The following press release is from MCR Honda:
For Immediate Release: Carson Mumford Joins MotoConcepts Honda Team
Spokane, WA: The MCR Honda team is excited to announce the signing of 21-year-old Carson Mumford to contest the remaining two rounds of the 2023 WSX Championship, as well as a jam-packed 2024 schedule. Mumford, a highly decorated racer with over 80 Amateur National Championships, made his professional debut in 2019 and has shown great potential. The MCR Honda team is thrilled to have the Southern California native round out the squad, which also includes Vince Friese, Mitchell Oldenburg, and Mike Alessi.
"Carson Mumford is an elite-level rider," said Team Manager Tony Alessi. "The way he jumps, corners, attacks whoops...it is obvious that he is one of the sport's most talented racers. Carson is very competitive and determined to turn in the results he is capable of. He's been shoved around on the track the past couple of years, but he has matured and is ready to do some damage."
Mumford is equally excited about his new home. "First and foremost, I am very excited to work with Mike Genova and Tony Alessi," he said. "He's one of those guys who loses sleep overthinking ways to make everything the best. I haven't ridden with my new teammates yet, but I think it will be an excellent experience for me. Friese and Oldenburg are experienced veterans I know I will learn plenty from."
Mumford will make his racing debut with MCR Honda on November 4 in Abu Dhabi at the penultimate round of the 2023 WSX Championship and wrap up the series on November 24 in Australia. Mumford will contest the 250 class alongside Mike Alessi, while Vince Friese and Mitchell Oldenburg will race in the 450 division.
"I am stoked to travel abroad to race," said Mumford. "The WSX Championship is an exciting new series, and it will be good to get back to racing. I am also very excited to be back on the Honda brand, where I started my professional career. The Honda CRF250R is a great bike, and it's obvious that the CRF450R is, too. Look at all the success Honda enjoyed in 2023!"
In 2024, Mumford will contest the entire Monster Energy 250 West Coast Supercross Championship with teammate Oldenburg, while Friese will race all of the West Coast races in the 450 division. When the series heads East, all three riders will field 450s in Dallas and St. Louis.
Though MCR Honda has had a focus on Supercross in recent years, the trio (Mumford, Friese, and Oldenburg) will race the Fox Raceway, Hangtown MX, and Washougal MX rounds of the 450 National MX Championship to secure their positions in the end-of-season Supermotocross Playoffs.
When the 2024 WSX Championship resumes, Mumford will contend for the 250 championship, while Friese and Oldenburg will vie for 450-class successes.
"It is going to be a busy year but also an exciting year," said Tony Alessi. "Our guys are up to the task, and we are looking forward to some great success."