The following press release is from MCR Honda:

Carson Mumford Joins MotoConcepts Honda Team

Spokane, WA: The MCR Honda team is excited to announce the signing of 21-year-old Carson Mumford to contest the remaining two rounds of the 2023 WSX Championship, as well as a jam-packed 2024 schedule. Mumford, a highly decorated racer with over 80 Amateur National Championships, made his professional debut in 2019 and has shown great potential. The MCR Honda team is thrilled to have the Southern California native round out the squad, which also includes Vince Friese, Mitchell Oldenburg, and Mike Alessi.

"Carson Mumford is an elite-level rider," said Team Manager Tony Alessi. "The way he jumps, corners, attacks whoops...it is obvious that he is one of the sport's most talented racers. Carson is very competitive and determined to turn in the results he is capable of. He's been shoved around on the track the past couple of years, but he has matured and is ready to do some damage."

Mumford is equally excited about his new home. "First and foremost, I am very excited to work with Mike Genova and Tony Alessi," he said. "He's one of those guys who loses sleep overthinking ways to make everything the best. I haven't ridden with my new teammates yet, but I think it will be an excellent experience for me. Friese and Oldenburg are experienced veterans I know I will learn plenty from."