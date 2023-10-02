While it is the offseason in AMA Supercross and Motocross, fans still have a lot of moving parts to follow. One-off races, team changes, training program adjustments, and more keep fans anticipating the upcoming season. One of the key parts of the offseason is finding out which riders earned career numbers for the next season, who changed their career numbers, and which privateers earned the best national number. Well, the 2024 season is already less than 100 days away, with the ’24 campaign kicking off with the Anaheim 1 Supercross January 6.
Without further ado, here is the list of the top 99 and career pro numbers for AMA Supercross, Motocross, and SuperMotocross, as released by the AMA, with some context added.
Defending Champions
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
#1 in 450SX | Chase Sexton | Will Look to Defend Title
Chase Sexton claimed the 450SX title aboard a Honda HRC CRF450R, but he will be running the #1 in 2024 supercross on a different brand. Stay tuned for that announcement in the next coming weeks.
#1W in 250SX West Region | Jett Lawrence | Moving to 450SX
Jett Lawrence claimed the 2022 250SX East Region title then claimed the 2023 250SX West Region earlier this year, becoming the first rider to win opposite coasts in back-to-back years since Grant Langston won the 2005 125SX East Region title then claimed the 2006 125SX West Region title the following year. Jett moved to the 450 Class for the AMA Pro Motocross Championship this summer, where he became only the third rider to ever complete a perfect season. Jettson also claimed the 450SMX title in the inaugural SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) season. The Austrailian will not defend his 250SX West Region #1W plate as he moves to the premier class in ’24 and he will run #18 in supercross.
#1E in 250SX East Region | Hunter Lawrence | Likely Moving to 450SX
Hunter Lawrence claimed his maiden professional title in the 250SX West Region earlier this year before claiming the 250 Class Pro Motocross title as well. However, he is not expected to try and defend either title, as we anticipate him moving to the 450cc machine full-time starting in supercross. Once in the premier class, Hunter Lawrence will run his career number #96 in SX, MX, and SMX.
AMA Pro Motocross Championship
#1 in 450 Class | Jett Lawrence | Will Look to Defend Title
As mentioned, Jett Lawrence completed a perfect season with 22 moto wins in 22 races. While he will run #18 in supercross, he will run a #1 on his CRF450R in Pro Motocross next summer.
#1 in 250 Class | Hunter Lawrence | Likely Moving to 450 Class
Again, as covered above, we expect Hunter to lineup full-time on a CRF450R alongside his younger brother Jett, and he will run #96 all of 2024.
SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)
#1 in 450SMX Class | Jett Lawrence | Will Look to Defend Title
Once the gates drop on the first round of the ’24 SMX playoff rounds next fall, Jett Lawrence will again return to the starting line with a #1 on his race bike.
#1 in 250SMX Class | Haiden Deegan | Will Look to Defend Title
Haiden Deegan claimed the overall win and the 250SMX title in the winner-takes-all situation at the season finale. He will run the #1 plate next fall in the SMX playoff rounds. He will be racing with his new career number--#38—in both SX and MX prior to the SMX playoff rounds.
Career Numbers Lost
The following riders did not score enough points (or any at all) in order to retain their career number, so they lose said number.
#5 Ryan Dungey
#16 Zach Osborne
#20 Broc Tickle
#22 Chad Reed
New Career Numbers and Other Number Highlights
There were four different career numbers earned this year (highlighted by ** below).
#4** | Chase Sexton
Sexton claimed the 450SX title (a national championship), which allows riders to pick a single digit number, so he changed his career number from #23 to #4.
#5 | Not Taken
#8 | Not Taken
#13 | Not Taken (Out of superstition)
#16 | Tom Vialle
Vialle was the first rider that did not earn a career number, and he chose to pass on #13, so he will race aboard a #16 KTM 250 SX-F in 2024.
#20 | Maximus Vohland
With Broc Tickle losing his career number, Vohland was is now slated to race as #20 in ’24.
#22 | Fredrik Noren
For the first time since 2002 a new rider will be #22. Chad Reed took over #22 in and has raced with it ever since, being the only rider with #22 as their career number. In 2024, Fredrik Noren will be #22. Note: this is not a career number for Noren.
#23 | Grant Harlan
With Sexton moving to #4, the #23 will be worn by privateer Grant Harlan in 2024.
#26 | Garrett Marchbanks
Alex Martin has retired and given up his number (no appeal to keep it) and now Garrett Marchbanks (#36 in 2023) will race as #26 in 2024.
#38** | Haiden Deegan
Haiden Deegan, who claimed the 250SMX title in his first full rookie year, will race as his longtime number #38 near year.
#47** | Levi Kitchen
Levi Kitchen raced as #47 as an amateur—except when he and #47 Jo Shimoda raced, Kitchen would have to slash his number, so he decided to take #147 for the rest of his amateur career. His rookie Pro Motocross season he raced as #147, then he was #59 in 2022, then #43 in 2023, but he will race as his favorite number #47 next year on his Kawasaki KX250.
#98 | Kaeden Amerine
Kaeden Amerine goes from #89 in 2023 to #98 in 2024.
#99 | Jett Reynolds
Jett Reynolds claims the final double digit number for the ’24 season.
Look A Like
The #36 goes from Garrett Marchbanks (2023) to his teammate Phil Nicoletti (2024) Note: Nicoletti was #69 in 2023.
2024 AMA SX AND MX NUMBERS
Here is the official press release from the AMA, with the numbers below.
PICKERINGTON, Ohio — The American Motorcyclist Association announced the professional competition numbers for pro-licensed riders participating in 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross, AMA Pro Motocross Championship and SuperMotocross Championships.
Professional numbers are assigned and used in competition. The reigning champion races with the No. 1 plate when competing in the region or class in which the plate was earned, while the assigned professional number is used when competing outside of the champion’s region or title class.
2024 AMA Supercross and Motocross Numbers
*Career Numbers
**New Career Numbers for 2024
1 450SMX — Jett Lawrence
1 450SX — Chase Sexton
1 450MX — Jett Lawrence
1 250SMX — Haiden Deegan
1 250MX —Hunter Lawrence
1E — Hunter Lawrence
1W — Jett Lawrence
2*— Cooper Webb
3* — Eli Tomac
4**— Chase Sexton
6* — Jeremy Martin
7* — Aaron Plessinger
9* — Adam Cianciarulo
10* — Justin Brayton
11* — Kyle Chisholm
12* — Shane McElrath
14* — Dylan Ferrandis
15* — Dean Wilson
16 — Tom Vialle
17* — Joey Savatgy
18* — Jett Lawrence
19* — Justin Bogle
20* — Maximus Vohland
21* — Jason Anderson
22 — Fredrik Noren
23 — Grant Harlan
24* — RJ Hampshire
25* — Marvin Musquin
26 — Garrett Marchbanks
27* — Malcolm Stewart
28* — Christian Craig
29 — Ty Masterpool
30* — Jo Shimoda
31 — Jordon Smith
32* — Justin Cooper
33 — Jalek Swoll
34 — Ryder DiFrancesco
35 — Talon Hawkins
36 — Phil Nicoletti
37 — Max Anstie
38** — Haiden Deegan
39 — Pierce Brown
40 — Dilan Schwartz
41 — Carson Mumford
42 — Caden Braswell
43 — Seth Hammaker
44 — Josh Hill
45* — Colt Nichols
46* — Justin Hill
47** — Levi Kitchen
48 — Chance Hymas
49 — Jose Butron
50 — Enzo Lopes
51* — Justin Barcia
52 — Derek Drake
53 — Derek Kelley
54 — Chris Blose
55 — Mitchell Oldenburg
56 — Jeremy Hand
57 — Nate Thrasher
58 —Cullin Park
59 — Daxton Bennick
60 — Lorenzo Locurcio
61 — Stilez Robertson
62 — Kevin Moranz
63 — Cameron McAdoo
64 — Austin Forkner
65 — Henry Miller
66 — Justin Starling
67 — Benny Bloss
68 — Romain Pape
69 — Coty Schock
70 —Jerry Robin
71 — Cole Thompson
72 — Jace Owen
73 — Robbie Wageman
74 — Josh Cartwright
75 — Marshal Weltin
76 — Michael Mosiman
77 — Preston Kilroy
78 — Josh Varize
79 — Harri Kullas
80 — Michael Hicks
81 — Cade Clason
82 — Mitchell Harrison
83 — Guillem Farres
84 — Anthony Rodriguez
85 — Hunter Yoder
86 — Luca Marsalisi
87 — Max Miller
88 — Dylan Walsh
89 — Luke Neese
90 — Hardy Munoz
91 — Devin Simonson
92 — Jace Kessler
93 — Bryce Shelly
94* — Ken Roczen
95 — Ryan Surratt
96* — Hunter Lawrence
97 — Tristan Lane
98 — Kaeden Amerine
99 — Jett Reynolds