While it is the offseason in AMA Supercross and Motocross, fans still have a lot of moving parts to follow. One-off races, team changes, training program adjustments, and more keep fans anticipating the upcoming season. One of the key parts of the offseason is finding out which riders earned career numbers for the next season, who changed their career numbers, and which privateers earned the best national number. Well, the 2024 season is already less than 100 days away, with the ’24 campaign kicking off with the Anaheim 1 Supercross January 6.

Without further ado, here is the list of the top 99 and career pro numbers for AMA Supercross, Motocross, and SuperMotocross, as released by the AMA, with some context added.

Defending Champions

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

#1 in 450SX | Chase Sexton | Will Look to Defend Title

Chase Sexton claimed the 450SX title aboard a Honda HRC CRF450R, but he will be running the #1 in 2024 supercross on a different brand. Stay tuned for that announcement in the next coming weeks.

#1W in 250SX West Region | Jett Lawrence | Moving to 450SX

Jett Lawrence claimed the 2022 250SX East Region title then claimed the 2023 250SX West Region earlier this year, becoming the first rider to win opposite coasts in back-to-back years since Grant Langston won the 2005 125SX East Region title then claimed the 2006 125SX West Region title the following year. Jett moved to the 450 Class for the AMA Pro Motocross Championship this summer, where he became only the third rider to ever complete a perfect season. Jettson also claimed the 450SMX title in the inaugural SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) season. The Austrailian will not defend his 250SX West Region #1W plate as he moves to the premier class in ’24 and he will run #18 in supercross.

#1E in 250SX East Region | Hunter Lawrence | Likely Moving to 450SX

Hunter Lawrence claimed his maiden professional title in the 250SX West Region earlier this year before claiming the 250 Class Pro Motocross title as well. However, he is not expected to try and defend either title, as we anticipate him moving to the 450cc machine full-time starting in supercross. Once in the premier class, Hunter Lawrence will run his career number #96 in SX, MX, and SMX.