Octopi Media (founded by Garth Milan and Ryne Swanberg) got behind the lens for the 2024 Kawasaki team photo shoot, which included the Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki team (250cc) and the Monster Energy Kawasaki team (450cc). These are the rosters set for the 2024 SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) season, which includes the 17-round Monster Energy AMA Supercross, the 11-round AMA Pro Motocross Championship, and the three SMX playoff rounds.
Here are some of Octopi Media’s from the team photo shoot.
The Riders
Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki
250 Class
#20 Maximus Vohland
#43 Seth Hammaker
#47 Levi Kitchen
#63 Cameron McAdoo
#64 Austin Forkner
Monster Energy Kawasaki
450 Class
The Riders In Action
Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki
Monster Energy Kawasaki
The Team
Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki
