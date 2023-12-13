Results Archive
The List: 2024 Supercross Track Maps

December 13, 2023 1:30pm
by:

With Daytona International Speedway unveiling the Daytona Supercross layout, we now have all 17 track maps for the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross campaign. Feld Motor Sports released the other 16 track maps for the season back in October (Feld does not produce the Daytona event). If you missed that October post, we covered the East/West regions, Triple Crown, and East/West Showdown dates were released. We posted a few images of the track maps in that post, but we have multiple views of all the other 16 rounds, so we gathered them up for this post, along with Daytona With less than 25 days until Anaheim 1, check out the track maps for the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship.

5 Tracks in enclosed, indoor venues:

  • Round 4 Detroit SX at Ford Field
  • Round 6 Glendale SX at State Farm Stadium
  • Round 7 Arlington SX at AT&T Stadium
  • Round 10 Indianapolis SX at Lucas Oil Stadium
  • Round 12 St. Louis SX at The Dome at America's Center

2 Tracks with right-hand first turns:

  • Anaheim 1 SX
  • San Diego SX

Images courtesy of Feld Motor Sports

Round 1 | Anaheim 1 Supercross | January 6, 2024

Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California

250SX West Region

Round 2 | San Francisco Supercross | January 13, 2024

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

250SX West Region

Round 3 | San Diego Supercross | January 20, 2024

Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, California

250SX West Region

Round 4 | Anaheim 2 Supercross | January 27, 2024

Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California

250SX West Region | Triple Crown | SX Futures

Round 5 | Detroit Supercross | February 3, 2024

Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan

250SX East Region

Round 6 | Glendale Supercross | February 3, 2024

State Farm Stadium in Glendale Arizona

250SX West Region

Round 7 | Arlington Supercross | February 24, 2024

AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas

250SX East Region

Round 8 | Daytona Supercross | March 2, 2024

Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida

250SX East Region | SX Futures

Note: More images to be released soon!

2024 Daytona Supercross layout
2024 Daytona Supercross layout Daytona International Speedway

Round 9 | Birmingham Supercross | March 9, 2024

Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama

250SX East Region

Round 10 | Indianapolis Supercross | March 16, 2024

Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana

250SX East Region | Triple Crown

Round 11 | Seattle Supercross | March 23, 2024

Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington

250SX West Region

Round 12 | St. Louis Supercross | March 30, 2024

The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, Missouri

250SX East Region | Triple Crown | SX Futures

Round 13 | Foxborough Supercross | April 13, 2024

Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts

250SX East Region | SX Futures

Round 14 | Nashville Supercross | April 20, 2024

Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee

250SX East/West Showdown

Round 15 | Philadelphia Supercross | April 27, 2024

Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

250SX East Region

Round 16 | Denver Supercross | May 4, 2024

Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado

250SX West Region

Round 17 | Salt Lake City Supercross | May 11, 2024

Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah

250SX East/West Showdown | SX Futures

