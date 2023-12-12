SMX International Video Pass Introduces Spanish Language Broadcast

“I remember when I was called to do NFL Sunday Night Football in 2005 and right now this is my 20thseason doing Sunday Night Football on NBC. When this opportunity with SuperMotocross presented itself, I don’t know why, but I got the same feeling as I did when Sunday Night Football came along. We’re going to look back in 20 years and this is going to be big, I feel that strongly about this property and doing this in Spanish.” Said Play-by-Play announcer Edgar Lopez.

SuperMotocross Video Pass subscribers can enjoy all the live 2024 racing action between January and September, plus gain access to 13 years of archival race content dating back to 2010. New for the first time ever, you can now give the gift of a 2024 Subscription to SuperMotocross Video Pass for the holidays. Visit, https://app.supermotocross.tv/gift to finish your holiday shopping today. The SuperMotocross Video Pass is currently available outside the Unites States via the web, and in all major app stores across IOS, Android, Amazon Fire, Roku, and Samsung CTV.

The SuperMotocross Video Pass features:

Live & On-Demand access to 2 Rounds of the 2024 SuperMotocross Playoffs

Live & On-Demand access to 28 Rounds of the 2024 SuperMotocross regular season

Live & On-Demand access to the 2024 World Championship Final

Live & On-Demand access to ‘Race Day Live’ for the 2024 SuperMotocross full season

Live & On-Demand access to Spanish Language Play by Play of all 2024 Live Races

Extended Content including rider features, weekly news programs & extended archives

“It means a lot to me to bring SuperMotocross to the Latin American audience in their native language. I’ve raced in Mexico; I’ve raced in Latin America, and I’ve seen the support and love for the sport firsthand. This opportunity is a privilege and huge opportunity for the sport, I’m excited to be a part of it.” Said TJ Rios, former racer turned Analyst on this new journey in his career.

The traditional English-speaking commentary team for the 2024 SuperMotocross Video Pass will be announced next week with the complete television and streaming schedule for the 31-race SMX World Championship.

The popular Race Day Live pre-race show will continue to cover all 31 races of the SuperMotocross World Championship series in 2024. Dan Hubbard returns to the host desk in 2024 and new to the program, fans will see Supercross legend Justin Brayton as co-host for all 17 rounds of Supercross, Brayton helped call several shows in 2023. The pre-race program will feature 2.5 hours of coverage for each Supercross event, one hour for each Pro Motocross event, and 2.5 hours for both SuperMotocross Playoff events and the SuperMotocross World Championship Final.

Reporting on the ground for Race Day Live will see the return of an all-star cast of broadcast and racing professionals with Steven Scott (Lurch), Haley Shanley, and Katie Osborne all in the fold for the 31-race season giving viewers the inside scoop on the ground as race day develops.