2024 Daytona Supercross Track Map Unveiled

“There are a lot of fun things about this racetrack for sure,” said Carmichael. “We’ve got the tunnel jump which is an iconic feature of DAYTONA Supercross, but what you’re going to see that’s a little different from years past is wherever there isn’t a jump, we wanted to keep as much of the natural grass as possible, just because it kind of chews up and progresses throughout the night and gets these natural lines rather than manmade lines that you’d see at a normal racetrack.

“One of my favorite parts is the beach sand. I think we all can agree, outside of the split lane, just how much drama that section creates. So many ruts develop, breaking bumps, guys are powering through there, dirt’s flying...so keep your eyes on that.”

Last time these riders took center stage at the World Center of Racing, Eli Tomac made history, besting his own record to become “The King” of DAYTONA Supercross after securing his seventh victory at the famed track. Tomac is currently tied with “The King” of NASCAR, Richard Petty, for most wins at Daytona International Speedway, and is looking to further his accomplishments with an eighth win in 2024.

“Daytona is so unique because the track is a living beast, it changes throughout the day,” said Tomac. “I've been lucky enough to win the event seven times so when you go across that finish line, and you’ve got all the fans right there with you enjoying the moment... in that aspect, there’s nothing like it.”

The 54th annual DAYTONA Supercross takes place on March 2, 2024, with riders tackling Carmichael’s course under the lights at Daytona International Speedway as part of Bike Week Presented by Monster Energy.

Bike Week is a ten-day motorcycle celebration kicking off on March 1, and continuing through March 10, following the intense, high-speed racing of the DAYTONA 200 running from March 7-9.

