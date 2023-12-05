Results Archive
Racer X Films: 2024 Red Bull KTM Team Intro

December 5, 2023 10:00am | by:

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing has landed reigning Monster Energy AMA Supercross champion Chase Sexton for 2024 onward and the team officially introduced Sexton on Monday in California along with team members Aaron Plessinger, Tom Vialle, and Julien Beaumer. Hear from each of them about their expectations heading into 2024 and get a glimpse at them riding under the lights at their factory test track.

Film/edit: Kellen Brauer

Images: Simon Cudby

