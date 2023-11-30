Results Archive
How to Watch 2023-2024 AMA Arenacross Opener This Friday Night

November 30, 2023 1:05pm | by:
The 2023-2024 AMA Arenacross season kicks off this weekend with the Boise, Idaho, rounds on Friday (Boise 1) and Saturday and Sunday (Boise 2). You can tune in live to MAVTV to watch all the action, which starts Friday at 9:30 p.m. Eastern/6:30 p.m. Pacific. The full season will be broadcasted live on MAVTV.

The Boise 2 round will take place on Saturday and Sunday, with the pro races taking place on Saturday, then amateur racing only on Sunday. Check out the Saturday pro broadcast schedule below as well.

Boise 1 Arenacross TV & Streaming Schedule
  • Arenacross

    Boise 2

     AX Pro & AX Pro-Am
    Saturday, December 2
    • Main Program 
      Live
      December 2 - 7:30 PM
      MAV TV
Boise 2 Arenacross TV & Streaming Schedule
