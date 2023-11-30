Need a new hat to stay warm in the winter? How about a great stocking stuff item for Christmas? Check out our Racer X collection of hats, perfect for different occasions. Our collection includes a camo leather patch hat, with a trucker style build; our shield leather patch beanie, perfect for winter; and our black shield hat, AKA a simple—yet stylish—"dad" hat.

Our Racer X hats are available now, check them out below.

View the items on sale below or visit the Racer X Brand store (racerxbrand.com) to view all of our T-shirts, hats, accessories, stickers, and more.

Shop All Racer X Merchandise