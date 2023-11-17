Hello Phil,

Hope you enjoyed your trip at the other end of the world. What did you think of the two-row starts in Abu Dhabi? We have been talking a lot about first turn crashes this year (mostly during the outdoors), do you see something like this as a possible solution?

All the best,

Catherine Plouffe

Joliette, Québec, Canada

Joliette,

Listen….this was an FIM World Supercross. World Supercross is a 20-man gate lined up in one row. AMA Arenacross does a double row start. We were in an arenacross stadium. There was a much better way to have run that than what it was. In my opinion, the start should have been outside. It could have been a split start or something. Then you can use the whole arena floor for the track so you don’t waste room for the start. I have mixed feelings. I liked it because I wasn’t on the second row. Think Kenny [Roczen] liked being on the second row? Sucker, haha. I just don’t think that’s the jam for a World Supercross vibe.

Phil,

We the MX people of Canada wish to see you make a cameo again.

That is all.

Washed up local

Mack10Moto

Mack,

Absolutely not. Make Canada like 2019 before Covid happened and I might think about it.

Phil,

In your last column you were talking about vet riders complaining about the rutted track on the Millville ride day. Well I was one of those vet riders and those ruts were gnarly! I swear, as you would say, "I saw God way too many times that day!" Can you give us any tips on dealing with rutted corners and ruts on the face of jumps? They scared the shit out this old guy and I sure could use some advice.

Regards,

Jimmy G

Jimmy,

If you are a vet rider, a true vet rider 40+ and up, and you're asking me how to hit a rutted jump, PLEASE DON'T JUMP IT! You are a weekend warrior who loves to ride. You have work on Monday. If you have to ask me about doing that jump, you don’t need to be jumping it! Now if you want help, in the corners, that’s different. Nothing freaks me out more than watching my fellow vet riders who are trying to prove something to their wives, girlfriends, or friends. I get it, we will all go through a midlife crisis, but I don’t need to see you cross-rutting off the Chadapult at Millville. As far as the corners, you’ll make up way more time than you would the jumps. Especially on a track like Millville that way. Throttle control is the most important. A very smooth consistent throttle. Not like a 50cc rider on a Cobra through the pits, on off, on off. Try and keep your feet on the pegs until after the apex if you can. Don’t over think the corner if there are too many ruts. Pick one and just go. Don’t sit there and say 'OHHHH SHIT WHICH ONE?!' Just pick one and go. I swear that’s 80 percent of the battle. As soon as you get that 'OHHHH SHIT' moment, you are already cross-rutted. But please, please, stay away from cross rutting on a jump. I’m not advising you on this topic. JUST DO NOT DO IT.