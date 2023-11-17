The 2023 THOR Mini O’s Event will take place starting this weekend, Sunday, November 19, and running through Saturday, November 26. The two-discipline event—supercross and motocross—will race all day long down at Gatorback Cycle Park in Alachua, Florida. RacerTV will have a free live broadcast of the racing each day, starting Sunday, November 19, at 7:30 a.m. Eastern/4:30 a.m. Pacific.
The 40th anniversary Paris Supercross will also take place this weekend on Saturday and Sunday. Tune into MXGP-TV in order to watch the Paris Supercross live or watch the archive.
Below is everything you need for the weekend.
TV | Online Schedule
THOR Mini O’s
Note: The times below are on East Coast Time.
Paris Supercross
|Date
|Day
|Eastern Time
|Pacific Time
|Saturday (November 18)
|Supercross of Paris Day 1
|1 p.m.
|10 a.m.
|Sunday (November 19)
|Supercross of Paris Day 2
|8 a.m.
|5 a.m.
2023 Souvenir Program
THOR Mini O’s
Other Links
THOR Mini O’s
Live Timing and Scoring From 2023 Mini O'S
Results from 2023 THOR Mini O's
Paris Supercross
Live Timing and Scoring From Paris Supercross