ISDE: USA World Trophy and Women's World Trophy Teams Crowned Champions

WORLD TROPHY TEAM (WT)

Entering Day 6 with a sizeable margin atop the WT leaderboard, a consistent set of finishes was all that was required for Team USA to capture its first ISDE crown since 2019. FMF KTM Factory Racing regular Dante Oliveira didn’t get the memo, however, as he rocketed his 450 XC-F to the lead and never looked back, racing to the overall final moto win for the day, and P2 in the individual E2 Class standings. That also positioned him third overall for the week.

After announcing his retirement in the lead-up to the 2023 edition, ISDE legend Taylor Robert walks away a champion following a standout performance, earning multiple top-three overall times across the Six Days, and finishing in third position in the E2 Class as the curtains close on what has been an illustrious career. He was a brilliant fourth overall in the individual standings, instrumental in Team USA's success.

Johnny Girroir overcame a head cold midway through the event to log a strong haul of finishes in Argentina, taking fourth place on Day 6, while sealing P4 in the E2 Class and fifth overall, equipped with his 350 XC-F. Combined with the efforts of Cole Martinez (Honda), immense consistency secured the United States team victory at the iconic event for its 97th edition.

Dante Oliveira: “The Six Days is over! I got the win in the final moto here and the team absolutely killed it! So stoked to do this with the crew after all the work we’ve put in, and now we’re the 2023 ISDE Champions, baby! Let's go!”

Taylor Robert: “Finished on top here in Argentina – that’s the way to do it. It’s an incredible feeling to wrap up this year’s ISDE Championship, it's such a famed, tough, and grueling event, and taking the win here is a storybook ending to my career. Thank you to everyone who has made it possible.”

Johnny Girroir: “This has been one hell of a week. Lots of ups and downs, but as a team, we totally killed it. This is so awesome, representing the United States, getting the win, this feels great.”

JUNIOR WORLD TROPHY TEAM (JWT)

An eventful final moto saw Team USA’s Junior World Trophy Team put in a final dash toward the top spot, as they sat third entering Day 6. A spirited charge by eventual winner Mateo Oliveira, who earned a dominant win in the JWT category on the day as well, combined with a P2 ride from Kai Aiello (Husqvarna Motorcycles) and KTM-supported Grant Davis in sixth place, pushed the Team into a hard-fought second position at the conclusion of this year's ISDE.

Mateo Oliveira: “Today was so crazy, I have no words to describe it! I went down off the start and really had to charge my way back through the field, and then found out that the JWT Team moved up to second position after today also. I’m just so stoked that all of our teams are on the podium, and I was able to secure an ISDE final moto win – it’s been a long time coming for me, so to cap it off with Dante getting the WT win and Taylor going out on top is just amazing. I’m speechless!”

WOMEN’S WORLD TROPHY TEAM (WWT)

In what was a dominant performance for the Women’s World Trophy Team in San Juan, KTM-supported Brandy Richards was the pace-setter once again as she captured the Day 6 victory, finishing off the top spot of the podium only once across the Six Days completed. Korie Steede posted a strong ride to finish in P4, with Rachel Gutish (GASGAS) in P6, marking a successful outing for Team USA, and crowning them ISDE champions for the first time since 2021.

Brandy Richards: “This week was quite the week! It’s a massive effort to keep everything together, making sure we’re well-rested and that the bikes are ready to perform the following day. Coming into the final moto, I wanted to do well and I’m happy with how I finished, and I’m just so proud of the women on our team, so excited that we all finished and got the job done.”

Korie Steede: “This feels so special! Our team really killed it this week, putting in really fast, consistent times on tracks that were hugely demanding and super technical. It hasn’t been easy for us at all, and I’m just so proud of everyone, and proud to be champions this year.”

World Trophy Classification (After Day 6 of 6)

1. USA, 16:31:10.03

2. France, +17:03.71

3. Great Britain, +18:23.74

4. Chile, +55:05.56

5. Venezuela, +2:31:26.31

Junior World Trophy Classification (After Day 6 of 6)

1. France, 12:55:52.59

2. USA, +5:20.92

3. Sweden, +26:09.74

4. Argentina, +45:10:60

5. Czech Republic, +1:04:37.26

Women’s World Trophy Classification (After Day 6 of 6)

1. USA, 14:43:34:90

2. Australia, +6:47:43.12

3. Latin America, +7:36:11.70

4. France, +11:52.13.89

5. Argentina, +15:15:59.72