Marc-Antoine Rossi Joins Red Bull GasGas Factory Racing in MX2

The following press release is from GasGas MXGP:

Marc-Antoine Rossi Joins Red Bull GasGas Factory Racing On Multi-Year Contract

Marc-Antoine Rossi, arguably the breakout star in the 2023 FIM Motocross World Championship, will race from underneath the Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing awning from now on. Rossi has agreed on a multi-year deal with the manufacturer and will make his full-time debut in the MX2 division aboard an MC 250F.

GASGAS finalize race team for 2024 season.

Marc-Antoine Rossi graduates to MX2 class.

Two factory MC 250Fs set for competition.

Rossi raced in EMX250 this year with support from the Pierer Mobility Group and secured his maiden win in the class at Teutschenthal. It was at the Grand Prix of France, where he debuted in the MX2 class as a wildcard, that he shocked the world though. 8-6 scores underlined his potential at the highest level and will be a source of confidence when he enters his first full season.

Marc-Antoine Rossi completes the Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing team's line-up for the upcoming 2024 FIM Motocross World Championship. Jorge Prado and Simon Längenfelder are poised to fight for the title in their respective classes as they continue in GASGAS colors.

"I am very excited to join the Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing team on a multi-year deal. It is a dream come true to start my professional career with a team that has such a strong record in the sport. I cannot wait to get the new season underway."

Davide De Carli (Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing Team Manager):